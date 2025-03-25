New Hampshire high school football: Londonderry releases 2025 schedule
Londonderry has released its schedule for the 2025 New Hampshire high school football season.
The Lancers will play nine regular-season games, including a matchup with rival Pinkerton Academy and an out-of-state game against Duxbury, Mass.
Pinkerton beat Londonderry 42-7 in last year’s Division I championship game. That victory gave the Astros a 37-16-0 advantage in the all-time series against the Lancers, including an 8-6 record against Londonderry in playoff games.
Londonderry will face Exeter in Week 3. The Lancers beat the Blue Hawks 31-28 in the 2024 semifinals on a last-second field goal. Londonderry has advanced to the championship game each of the past four years but is 1-3 in those four games.
Londonderry will play six games against Division I Central opponents, one game against a Division I East opponent (Exeter) and one game against a team from Division I West (Bedford).
Duxbury will be the third out-of-state opponent Londonderry has faced in the past three years. The Lancers lost to Rhode Island powerhouse Bishop Hendricken in 2023 and to St. John’s Prep of Danvers, Mass., last season.
Londonderry Lancers 2025 football schedule
(Game times TBA)
Sept. 5: at Alvirne
Sept. 12: Concord
Sept. 19: Exeter
Sept. 26: at Pinkerton
Oct. 4: at Duxbury
Oct. 10: Manchester Central
Oct. 17: Salem
Oct. 24: Bedford
Nov. 1: at Windham
— Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia
