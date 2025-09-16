New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 State Rankings
This week's rankings have a new look, as two teams ranked in the top five lost last weekend. Second-ranked Bedford defeated third-ranked Nashua South 34-14, and unranked Concord beat fifth-ranked Londonderry 27-14.
There will be more movement in next week's poll as well since No. 3 Salem will play host to No. 1 Pinkerton Academy on Friday night.
Here are this week's Top 10:
1. Pinkerton (2-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 1
The Astros haven't allowed a point in their two games, but they'll be tested by a Salem offense that put 48 points on the scoreboard against Alvirne last weekend.
2. Bedford (2-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 2
A strong second half carried Bedford past Nashua South last weekend. The Bulldogs will face Thornton Academy, one of the top programs in Maine, at home Friday night.
3. Salem (2-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 4
Salem and Pinkerton enter the weekend as the only unbeaten teams in Division I Central.
4. Exeter (2-0)
The Blue Hawks are 2-0 despite being leaky on defense (64 points allowed in two games). Next up is Friday's contest at Londonderry, which will be looking to avoid back-to-back home losses.
5. Nashua South (1-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 3
South tumbled two spots following a loss to No. 2 Bedford. The Panthers scored on their first two possessions, but struggled on offense the rest of the way.
6. Bishop Guertin (2-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 8
The Cardinals moved up two spots after beating Merrimack 48-8. Quarterback Nate Bowen ran for two touchdowns and passed for two TDs in the win.
7. Souhegan (2-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 7
The Sabers have breezed to a pair of lopsided Division II victories and remain the highest-ranked team that doesn't compete in Division I. Sophomore tight end Kobe Morin caught five passes for 129 yards and two TDs in last weekend's 35-0 victory at ConVal.
8. Manchester Memorial (2-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 9
Jacob Schuff caught a 32-yard touchdown pass, scored on a 42-yard run and also returned an interception 90 yards for a TD during Friday's 30-6 triumph over Dover.
9. Trinity (2-0)
Quarterback Ollie Service ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more during Friday night's 42-14 victory over Kingswood. Trinity will play at Plymouth on Saturday, and the Bobcats rarely lose at home.
10. Winnacunnet (2-0)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked
The Warriors enter this week's rankings after improving to 2-0 with a 19-7 victory over Timberlane. Winnacunnet and Exeter could both be undefeated when the rivals meet in Week 4.