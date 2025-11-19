New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Nov. 19, 2025
One new team entered the New Hampshire Top 10 Rankings following the second round of the playoffs. Here's how things look with two weeks remaining in the season.
1. Bedford (10-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 1
The Bulldogs are the only unbeaten team in Division I and will be at home against No. 2 Nashua South on Friday night.
2. Nashua South (9-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 3
The Panthers moved up one spot after beating city rival Bishop Guertin 31-14 in the Division I quarterfinals. That earned South a rematch with Bedford, which beat the Panthers 34-14 in Week 2.
3. Pinkerton Academy (7-3)
Previous Ranking: No. 5
The Astros ended a three-game losing streak and moved up two spots in the Top 10 following a 34-6 victory over Windham in the Division I quarterfinals.
4. Manchester Memorial (8-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 2
The Crusaders were the No. 2 seed for the Division I playoffs, but their season ended earlier than they expected after being upset by seventh-seeded Salem, 24-17, in the quarterfinals. Memorial will play Manchester West on Thanksgiving.
5. Bishop Guertin (8-3)
Previous Ranking: No. 4
BG's season came to an after a 31-14 loss to Nashua South in the Division I quarterfinals.
6. Souhegan (11-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 6
Souhegan remained unbeaten with a 47-14 victory over Pelham in the Division II semifinals. The Sabers scored 20 points in the first 43 seconds of the second half. Souhegan will play Trinity in Saturday's Division II championship game.
7. Salem (8-3)
Previous Ranking: No. 9
The Blue Devils extended their winning streak to six games by upsetting second-seeded Manchester Memorial, 24-17, in the Division I quarterfinals. Up next is a matchup with No. 3 Pinkerton in the semifinals. Pinkerton beat Salem 31-19 in Week 3.
8. Windham (7-4)
Previous Ranking: No. 8
Windham's season ended after a 34-6 loss to No. 3 Pinkerton in last weekend's Division I quarterfinals.
9. Trinity (10-1)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.
The Pioneers moved into the Top 10 after beating Plymouth 29-27 in the Division II semifinals. Plymouth beat Trinity 46-14 during the regular season. Trinity will face unbeaten Souhegan in Saturday's Division II championship game.
10. Winnacunnet (7-4)
Previous Ranking: No. 10
Winnacunnet remained in the Top 10 despite a season-ending 44-13 loss to No. 1 Bedford in the Division I quarterfinals.