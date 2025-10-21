New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 State Rankings -- Oct. 20
It was a rough weeked for teams in the New Hampshire Top 10 Rankings as three ranked teams suffered their first loss of the season, and another ranked team was beaten on its home field.
Bedford strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot by remaining unbeaten. The Bulldogs are the only undefeated team in Division I.
Elsehwere, Division II Pelham dropped out of the Top 10 after losing to unranked Trinity.
This week's Top 10 with team record in parenthesis:
1. Bedford (7-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 1
The Bulldogs remained at the top of the rankings after fending off Bishop Guertin, 35-28. Quarterback Bennett Matthews ran for three touchdowns and passed for another.
2. Pinkerton Academy (6-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 2
The Astros remained in the No. 2 spot despite a 27-20 loss to Andover, Mass. Pinkerton will play at No. 4 Manchester Memorial on Friday.
3. Winnacunnet (6-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 5
The Warriors jumped up to No. 3 after beating Bangor, Maine, 14-7, on the road Friday night. Thomas Lyons ran for 116 yards and made a game-high 12 tackles in the victory.
4. Manchester Memorial (6-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 7
Jacob Schuff scored four touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter, to help Memorial defeat Nashua South 46-28 Friday night. Schuff, a wingback, rushed for 253 yards on eight carries.
5. Nashua South (5-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 3
Despite a 365-yard passing performance from Cody Jackson, South dropped a 46-28 decision to No. 3 Manchester Memorial and dropped two positions in the rankings.
6. Bishop Guertin (5-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 4
The Cardinals gave No. 1 Bedford a scare before falling 35-28 on the road Friday night. Both of BG's losses have come against Division I West opponents.
7. Souhegan (7-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 6
After missing three games with a shoulder injury, quarterback Michael Fiengo tossed two touchdown passes and ran for another in Souhegan's 19-9 victory over previously unbeaten Plymouth. Souhegan will face Pelham this week in a game that will determine the Division II West.
8. Windham (5-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 9
The Jaguars extended their winning streak to five games with a 28-0 victory over Manchester Central. Windham has surrendered 13 points during its five wins.
9. Merrimack (4-2)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked
The Tomahawks enter the Top 10 after beating Dover 28-19. Merrimack has won four in a row, including three straight on the road.
10. Plymouth (6-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 8
The Bobcats dropped to No. 10 after falling to Souhegan, but are still in position to win Division II East. Plymouth had a 9-7 halftme lead, but was held to 34 yards of offense in the second half.