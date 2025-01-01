St. Thomas Aquinas Welcomes Scott Bray as New Head Football Coach
You can cross St. Thomas Aquinas off the list of New Hampshire high schools looking to hire a varsity football coach.
St. Thomas announced Tuesday that it has selected Scott Bray to lead its football program. Bray spent last season as an assistant coach at Winnacunnet High School, and served as the head coach at Bridgewater-Raritan High School in New Jersey from 2007 to 2022.
“I’ve had other head coaching opportunities since I left (Bridgewater-Raritan) but it really had to be the right fit,” Bray said. “In those interviews it was as much about me interviewing them as them interviewing me. Nothing’s perfect, but it was the people (at St. Thomas). From the first time I sat down it just felt right. So I saw it as a place with great people and great tradition on the football field.”
Bray, 54, guided Bridgewater-Raritan to 10 state playoff appearances, five state semifinal berths, and three state championship game appearances in 15 years. More than 60 of his high school players went on to play in college.
Bray, who teaches at Sacred Heart School in Hampton, also served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Fairleigh Dickinson University, and as the quarterbacks/wide receivers coach at Lycoming.
“I love the place where I teach, and this allows me to remain there,” Bray said. “Traditionally I’ve run a no-huddle, pro offense, but the system is adaptable to fit the players. The system we run will fit the kids that we have.”
Bray said he plans to meet with the players and their parents as soon as possible and have his coaching staff finalized within the next month.
Bray replaces Ed McDonough, who stepped down following the 2024 season after five years with the Saints.
“We’re are excited to welcome Scott Bray to the St. Thomas Aquinas community,” St. Thomas athletic director David Morissette said in a press release. “Coach Bray not only understands our tradition, but he is also eager to build upon it while continuing to develop and discipline our students in line with our mission. With his tremendous experience and track record of success, we are all eager to see him get started and make a positive impact here at STA.”
Nashua South, Keene, Hanover, Windham, Pelham, Hollis-Brookline and Con-Val are among the NHIAA schools either still searching for a head coach or have not made an official announcement regarding a hire.