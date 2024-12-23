Top 25 New Hampshire Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (12/23/2024)
Bedford beat Pinkerton Academy in last year’s NHIAA Division I championship game, and those are the programs ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in our first New Hampshire Girls Basketball Top 25 rankings. Things are nearly as clear-cut after that.
Here’s how things look heading into the holiday break.
Records are through games played Dec. 21.
1. Bedford (3-0)
Lana McCarthy has moved on to Purdue, but the Bulldogs still have one of the state’s top players Boston University-bound Kate Allard.
2. Pinkerton (3-0)
Five impact players from last year’s Division I runner-up are back, including point guard Sydney Gerossie.
3. Londonderry (2-0)
Sammie Sullivan is as good as anyone in the state. She helped the Lancers reach the Division I semifinals last season.
4. Salem (3-0)
The Blue Devils haven’t played a tough schedule thus far, so we probably won’t know how good they really are until they face Londonderry on Jan. 10.
5. Bishop Guertin (1-1)
BG’s lone loss came against No. 1 Bedford.
6. Concord Christian (2-1)
Despite being one of the smallest schools in the state, Concord Christian is competing in New Hampshire’s top division (Division 1).
7. Pelham (3-0)
Junior Sophia Guinazzo led the team in scoring last season (11.2 points per game).
8. Laconia (3-0)
All-state guard Macy Swormstedt may be the best player in Division II.
9. Alvirne (3-0)
The Broncos are unbeaten, but they’ll take a step up in class when they face Pinkerton on Jan. 3.
10. Windham (3-0)
There are six seniors on the Windham roster, and you can expect the Jaguars to surpass the 11 victories they had during the regular season a year ago.
11. Keene (2-1)
Dave Springfield takes over a Keene program that went 9-9 last season. Springfield is the team’s third coach in the last three seasons.
12. Bow (3-0)
The Falcons have one of the best programs in Division II. They also have plenty of experience in big games.
13. Milford (2-0)
The Spartans became much better when Lexi Bausha joined the program. Bausha averaged 14.4 points per game for Division IV Wilton-Lyndeborough last season.
14. St. Thomas (3-0)
The Saints returned seven players from a team that advanced to the Division III semifinals last season.
15. Monadnock (3-0)
The Huskies picked up a quality win when they opened the season with a 53-50 victory over Hopkinton.
16. Derryfield (3-0)
The Cougars began the season with an impressive 70-65 victory over Pembroke Academy, the Division II runner-up last season.
17. Merrimack Valley (2-1)
The Pride’s only setback was a five-point road loss to eighth-ranked Laconia.
18. Pembroke Academy (2-1)
The Spartans have two convincing wins since they began the year with a loss at Derryfield.
19. Coe-Brown (2-1)
Senior Hannah Meehan has been the team’s starting point guard since she was a sophomore. Meehan averaged 9.5 points per game last season.
20. Nashua South (2-1)
The Panthers will play six of their next seven Division I games on the road.
21. Timberlane (2-1)
The Owls are off to a strong start in Division I after competing in Division II last season.
22. Littleton (4-0)
Four of the five starters on last year’s unbeaten Division IV championship team are back, so the Crusaders may be the team to beat in Division IV again this season.
23. Groveton (4-0)
The Eagles still have Delaney Whiting, who averaged 16.9 points per game last season and was named the Division IV Player of the Year.
24. Fall Mountain (4-0)
Three of Fall Mountain’s four opponents failed to score more than 16 points.
25. Gilford (3-0)
The Golden Eagles have been getting the job done on defense. Gilford has allowed 66 points in its three wins.