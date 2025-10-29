Vote: Who is the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 29, 2025
Here are the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week candidates following Week 8 of the New Hampshire high school football season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Rhys Craig of Concord.
Voting ends Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Serafin Agramonte (Kingswood)
Agramonte rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns to help Kingswood beat St. Thomas 42-7. Agramonte ran for two touchdowns and also caught a TD pass.
Gio Doria (Manchester West)
Doria completed 12-of-14 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-6 victory against John Stark. He also ran the ball twice for 30 yards.
Michael Fiengo (Souhegan)
Fiengo, a senior quarterback, completed each of his eight pass attempts for 146 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for two TDs in a 33-6 victory over Pelham.
Justin Fish (Nashua South)
Fish caught five passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns and gained 32 yards on two carries in a 51-16 victory over Merrimack.
Brody Helton (Bedford)
Helton helped Bedford defeat Londonderry 30-10 by running for 114 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and catching two passes for 60 yards. Helton surpassed 4,000 yards rushing for his high school career on his fifth carry of the game.
Cody Jackson (Nashua South)
Jackson, a senior quarterback, completed 14-of-22 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns as Nashua South beat Merrimack, 51-16. Jackson also ran for 54 yards and a TD on 13 carries.
Liam King (Manchester West)
King caught seven passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-6 victory over John Stark.
Dom Mancini (Winnacunnet)
Mancini, a senior running back, carried the ball 21 times for 151 yards and a TD in a 37-35 loss to Salem.
Bennett Matthews (Bedford)
Matthews completed 5-of-8 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 91 yards and a TD on 10 carries in 30-10 triumph over Londonderry.
Ryland Raudelunas (Souhegan)
A senior running back/linebacker, Raudelunas ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts and recorded a team-high 10 tackles to help Souhegan beat Pelham 33-6.
