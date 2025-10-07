Vote: Who is the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 7, 2025
Here are the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week candidates following Week 5 of the New Hampshire high school football season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Cooper Coleman of Kennett.
Voting ends Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Landon Ellsmore (Bedford)
Ellsmore caught six passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in a 42-7 triumph over Exeter. One of his receptions was a 54-yard TD catch.
Brody Helton (Bedford)
Helton averaged 11.2 yards per carry in Bedford's 42-7 victory against Exeter. He rushed for 135 yards and three TDs on 12 attempts.
Kiernan Donnelly (Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough)
Donnelly completed 12-of-17 pass attempts for 169 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-0 win against Fall Mountain. He also ran for a 6-yard touchdown.
Cole Duncan (Hollis-Brookline)
Duncan had eight receptions for 80 yards, returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown and was 1-for-2 passing for 60 yards in a 21-6 in over John Stark.
Cody Jackson (Nashua South)
A senior quarterback, Jackson completed 10-of-14 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 80 yards and a TD on five carries in a 49-7 victory against Keene.
Sam Levine (Nashua South)
Levine ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 15 attempts in a 49-7 victory over Keene. He also caught an 8-yard pass in the win.
Bennett Matthews (Bedford)
Matthews completed 9-of-10 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-7 triumph over Exeter. He also ran for 35 yards and a TD on four carries.
Stevie Nieble (Hollis-Brookline)
Nieble ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and completed 9-of-15 passes for 89 yards as Hollis-Brookline ended the program's 27-game losing streak by beating John Stark 21-6.
Ryland Raudelunas (Souhegan)
Raudelunas, a senior running back, ran for 234 yards and two touchdowns on 17 rushing attempts during a 35-7 win against Hanover. He also scored a two-point conversion.
Brody Smith (Souhegan)
Smith, a senior wide receiver/defensive back, ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 13 attempts as Souhegan improved to 5-0 in Division II with a 35-7 victory over Hanover.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be afun, lighthearted wayfor fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise,there are no prizes or official awardsfor winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.