Vote: Who should be the New Hampshire high school baseball player of the year?
With two weeks remaining in the New Hampshire high school baseball regular season, here are 10 players who are candidates to be selected as the NHIAA player of the year.
Voting closes May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Leo Boucher (Pinkerton) Pitcher/Outfield
Boucher, a Penn State commit, is 5-0 and leads the team in innings pitched (27) and strikeouts (41). He’s also batting .310. Pinkerton is one of two unbeaten teams in the state, but has to play at Exeter (13-1) Monday.
Kolby Brown (Kingswood) Pitcher/First Base/Outfield
Brown is 15-for-29 at the plate and 2-0 with 24 strikeouts in 15.2 innings on the mound for the Knights, who appear capable of making a deep playoff run in Division II.
Mike Cioffi (Pinkerton) Pitcher/Outfield
Cioffi, who will play for Division II Southern New Hampshire University next season, was the winning pitcher in last year’s Division I championship game. He improved his pitching record to 4-0 by tossing a complete game in a 8-1 victory over Goffstown on Friday. He’s also hitting .444 and is second on the team with 16 hits.
Noah Covell (White Mountains) Pitcher/Catcher/Infield
Covell is 5-0 and hasn’t allowed an earned run in 22 innings for White Mountains (12-0), which is the only undefeated team in Division III. He’s been just as good at the plate, where he’s batting .686 and leads the team in home runs (four) and RBIs (17).
Ryan Dutton (Goffstown) Pitcher/Infield
Dutton is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA for a Goffstown team still fighting for the top seed for the Division I tournament. He is hitting .343 through 13 games.
Jet Jones (Londonderry), Catcher
Jones is hitting .528 with a team-high 18 RBIs through 13 games. He has also handled a pitching staff that hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of Londonderry’s 11 victories.
Dylan Morelli (Hollis-Brookline) Pitcher/First Base/Outfield
Morelli is one of the top two-way players in Division II. He’s 3-1 with 45 strikeouts in 29 innings, and is batting .515.
Chase Philibotte (John Stark) Pitcher/Shortstop
Philibotte is batting .371 with a .477 on-base percentage and a .992 OPS. He also has a 4-1 record in six pitching appearances with 63 strikeouts and seven earned runs allowed in 30.2 innings.
Hayden Schimoler (Exeter), Pitcher/Shortstop
Schimoler, who is headed to the University of Maine, missed two weeks in the field (and on the mound) with arm fatigue, but leads the Blue Hawks in home runs (two) and RBIs (15). He’s also 2-0 with 15 strikeouts in 13.2 innings. Schimoler was back at shortstop for Exeter’s game against Manchester Memorial on Friday.
Ollie Service (Trinity) Pitcher/Outfield
Service is hitting .431 (22 for 51) with a home run and 12 RBIs in 14 games. He’s also 3-0 with a 1.75 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 24 innings.
— Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia
