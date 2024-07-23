10 New Jersey high school running backs to watch in 2024
New Jersey high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Garden State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Northeast United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at running back, with many top end tailbacks now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from New Jersey. With the rushing game still a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Garden State.
The following is a list of top returning New Jersey running backs heading into the 2024 season.
John Forster, St. Joseph Regional: The Rutgers commitment proved week in and week out last season that he was one of the toughest running backs in the entire state. Forster through seven games rushed for over 300 yards and scored five touchdowns. In his sophomore campaign, Forster had 48 carries for 377 yards and four scores.
Terrell Mitchell, Somerville: Another Power Four commitment on this list is Mitchell, who is committed to Wake Forest. The running back tallied over 500 yards on 93 carries and scored nine touchdowns.
Rahmel Anderson, Lakewood: Leading the Garden State in the rushing department was an impressive achievement for Anderson as the junior was not an easy stop for opposing defenses. Anderson rushed for 2,196 yards, averaging just under 200 per game. Not too shabby.
Bryce Belinfanti, Woodstown: When it came to junior running backs, Belinfanti was among the state leaders in the rushing department. The tailback carried the ball 214 times for 1,740 yards and scored 21 touchdowns.
Jonah Glenn, Jackson Memorial: Glenn had a huge season his sophomore year, with the running back carrying the rock 186 times for 1,449 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
Aamir Dunbar, Cedar Creek: Dunbar was one of the state’s top sophomore backs and produced on a weekly basis. The tailback rushed for 1,371 yards on 235 carries and scored nine touchdowns.
Kenny Smith, Hammonton: Averaging 133 yards per game for Hammonton last season, Smith proved to be an every down back. In 2023, Smith tallied a total of 1,473 yards on 252 carries and scored 16 touchdowns.
Najee Calhoun, Donovan Catholic: Another sophomore that had a breakout season was Calhoun. The running back rushed for 1,110 yards and scored 20 touchdowns.
Karon Ceaser, Penns Grove: Ceaser showed plenty of versatility being able to run the rock and catch out of the backfield. The running back rushed for 1,085 yards on 152 attempts and scored seven touchdowns. Also caught nine passes for 109 yards.
Denzel Lee, East Cherry Hill: Whether Lee was in the backfield or lining up at strong safety, the junior made plays. The running back/linebacker tallied 1,465 yards on 148 carries, scoring 14 touchdowns. Also caught six passes for 91 yards and scored a touchdown.
