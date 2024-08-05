11 New Jersey high school wide receivers to watch in 2024
New Jersey high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Garden State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Northeast United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at wide receiver, with many top end receivers now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from New Jersey. With the passing game becoming the focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Garden State.
The following is a list of top returning New Jersey wide receivers heading into the 2024 season.
Quincy Porter, Bergen Catholic: The top target for quarterback Dominic Campanile, Porter is coming off his best season as a high schooler. Porter in 2023 hauled in 41 passes for 969 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound pass catcher is committed to Ohio State.
Michael Thomas III, Donovan Catholic: Already committed to playing for Greg Schiano's Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Thomas III returns for his senior season to lay the claim as the Garden State's best receiver. Over the last two seasons, the wide receiver has caught 81 passes for 1,002 yards and nine touchdowns.
De'Zle Jones, DePaul Catholic: Another Ohio State commitment on this list is Jones for the Spartans. Jones came onto the scene as a sophomore and exploded for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, Jones had 52 catches for 851 yards and six scores.
Elijah Burgess, DePaul Catholic: Combining with Jones to form one of the best wide receiving tandems in the state, Burgess made plenty of plays for the Spartans a year ago. The Notre Dame commit caught 25 passes for 434 yards and five scores.
Cameron Miller, Winslow Township: Slated to play cornerback on the next level, Miller is pretty dang good out at wide receiver. Miller is a Wisconsin commitment and is coming off a 2023 season in which he caught 57 passes for 1,334 yards and 15 scores.
Karon Brookins, Winslow Township: Can't teach size and at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Brookins is a matchup nightmare for most defensive backs in New Jersey. Already committed to Iowa State, Brookins pairs up with Miller as a dangerous duo.
Lotzeir Brooks, Millville: South Jersey is no easy place to play and Brooks has shown the state that he should be regarded as one of the best there is to offer. Committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Brooks finished 2023 hauling in 61 passes for 1,295 yards and an astounding 22 touchdowns.
Sah'nye Degraffenreidt, Atlantic City: Degraffenreidt is another Rutgers' commitment on this list and there's plenty to like about the speedy receiver. The Vikings' receiver in his sophomore year had 51 catches for 894 yards and 11 scores.
Terrell Wilfong, West Orange: Wilfong is committed to Syracuse and you can see why the Orangemen really like the 6-foot-3, 160-pound wideout. The wide receiver also hads offers from schools like Akron, Boston College, California and Cincinatti.
Terrance Knighton, Willingboro: Teammate of quarterback Lamar Best and the go-to-wide receiver on offense. Knighton hauled in 47 passes for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns. Should easily surpass the 1,000-yard plateau this fall.
Quayd Hendrix, Burlington Township: The speedy 5-foot-9, 160-pound pass catcher was one of the best sophomores in the receiving department. Hendrix caught 50 passes for 782 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023.
