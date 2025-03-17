High School

Battle at the Beach 2025 announces official game times for 4 premier matchups

Highlighting the four games is a national tilt between Bergen Catholic and East St. Louis (Illinois)

Andy Villamarzo

Nov 29, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco in the NJSIAA Non-Public A football final at MetLife Stadium. Bergen Catholic celebrates getting a safety in the fourth quarter.
Nov 29, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco in the NJSIAA Non-Public A football final at MetLife Stadium. Bergen Catholic celebrates getting a safety in the fourth quarter. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to national high school showcases, one of the best in the land will kickoff on a Thursday night in late August with four premier matchups on tab.

The Battle at the Beach 2025 Classic announced on Monday official game times for 4 games that will take place on August 28th, which will include national powers Bergen Catholic, East St. Louis (Illinois) and IMG Academy (Florida).

Battle At The Beach New Jersey Football Classic Unveils Three Top Tier Matchups For 2025

2025 Way-Too-Early Top 25 National High School Football Rankings: Mater Dei leads the pack

Down below are the official games and kickoff times:

August 28th, Thursday

Holy Spirit vs. Northern Highlands, 10 a.m.

Oakcrest vs. Ocean City, 1 p.m.

IMG Academy (Florida) vs. Winslow, 4 p.m.

Bergen Catholic vs. East St. Louis (Illinois), 7 p.m.

