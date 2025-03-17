Battle at the Beach 2025 announces official game times for 4 premier matchups
When it comes to national high school showcases, one of the best in the land will kickoff on a Thursday night in late August with four premier matchups on tab.
The Battle at the Beach 2025 Classic announced on Monday official game times for 4 games that will take place on August 28th, which will include national powers Bergen Catholic, East St. Louis (Illinois) and IMG Academy (Florida).
Down below are the official games and kickoff times:
August 28th, Thursday
Holy Spirit vs. Northern Highlands, 10 a.m.
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City, 1 p.m.
IMG Academy (Florida) vs. Winslow, 4 p.m.
Bergen Catholic vs. East St. Louis (Illinois), 7 p.m.
-- Andy Villamarzo