Battle At The Beach New Jersey Football Classic Unveils Three Top Tier Matchups For 2025
Though the 2024 high school football season just ended a few weeks ago, organizers of national classics are putting together some good ones for 2025.
On Friday, the Battle at the Beach New Jersey Football Classic unveiled three top-tier matchups that are set for the 2025 season to be played over in Ocean City.
The classic revealed the following matchups will take place:
(Date, time, location are to be determined)
IMG Academy National vs. Winslow Township (New Jersey)
Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) vs. East St. Louis (Illinois)
Millville (New Jersey) vs. Rancocas Valley Regional (New Jersey)
The Ascenders of Bradenton played in the classic last year, facing off against Bergen Catholic. Bergen Catholic won New Jersey's Non-Public A state championship, defeating Don Bosco Prep, 25-7.
Winslow Township won New Jersey's Group 4 state championship in 2024. East St. Louis comes to the classic coming off winning Illinois' Class 6A state championship this past winter.
Millville won its third Central Group 4 sectional title in four years last season, soundly defeating Brick Memorial, 48-7.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi