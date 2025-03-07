Chris Benacquista Named Wayne Valley High School Football Head Coach After Historic Success at West Essex
Chris Benacquista has been named head coach of the Wayne Valley High School football team in New Jersey this week, taking over the Indians’ program after serving a highly-successful tenure at West Essex High School.
The Wayne Board of Education voted to approve Benacquista’s hiring on Thursday, according to a report by tapinto.net.
During his time at West Essex, Benacquista amassed a sparkling 116-37 (.758) record in 14 seasons, which made him the winningest head coach in Knights’ history. Benacquista replaces Roger Kotlarz, who stepped down following the 2024 season to become a Senior Analyst at Marist University. Before deciding to enter the collegiate ranks, Kotlarz amassed exactly 100 career wins in three head coaching stops (Becton High School, Dover High School, and Wayne Valley High School.
Of Kotlarz’s 100 career victory, 67 came during his 11-year stint at Wayne Valley, which made him the football coach with the most wins in Valley history.
In October 2024, Benacquista became West Essex’s winningest football coach, breaking his predecessor - former Athletic Director for the Wayne Schools and former West Essex football coach, Dave “Droz” Drozjock’s win record at the school.
“I had to go for this job. I love West Essex. I played there (graduating in 1993) and coached there for more than 20 years. It will always hold a special place in my heart,” Benacquista told tapinto.net. “But, the only job I ever would have left West Essex for was Wayne Valley. "
During his career as a player at West Essex, Benacquista helped his team make the state playoffs in his junior season of 1991. As a senior in 1992, the team went 7-2, but didn’t qualify for the playoffs.
"I’m very happy for Roger, Benacquista added. "He’s got a great opportunity at Marist. I hope I can continue to build on the success he has had here. As far as I’m concerned, I’m going from one of the best public school football jobs to another one of the best public school jobs. There’s so much tradition at both places.”
Benacquista is a Wayne resident whose kids attend school in the township.