First-Ever Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau MVP Awards Handed Out as New Jersey Crowns Four Ice Hockey State Champions
On March 10, the New Jersey ice hockey community gathered at the Prudential Center in Newark to witness a historic moment: the crowning of four state champions and the presentation of the first-ever Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau MVP Awards. These awards, honoring the legacy of the Gaudreau brothers—beloved figures in New Jersey hockey who tragically passed away in 2024—added a layer of emotion and significance to an already thrilling day of championship games.
The Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau MVP Awards were established by the New Jersey Devils in partnership with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) to commemorate the brothers’ profound impact on the sport. Johnny Gaudreau, nicknamed "Johnny Hockey," was a standout NHL star, dazzling fans with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets. His brother Matthew also left his mark, playing professionally before returning to coach at their alma mater, Gloucester Catholic High School. Together, they led Gloucester Catholic to its first state title in 2010 at the Prudential Center—the same venue where these championships unfolded.
The brothers’ lives were cut short in August 2024 when they were killed by an alleged drunk driver while cycling near their hometown of Carneys Point Township. Their deaths sent shockwaves through the hockey world, prompting this heartfelt tribute to ensure their contributions endure.
The 2025 NJSIAA Ice Hockey Championships featured four title games. In the State Public championship game, top-seeded Westfield secured a 5-1 victory over No.2 seed Ridgewood. Top-seeded Delbarton took home the title in the State Non-Public Co-Op title game by edging No. 2-seed Christian Brothers Academy, 4-3.
KJS United, the No. 8 seed, completed its improbable run to s state title by capturing the Public-Co Op Title with a 4-3 win over top-seeded Marlboro-Holmdel. This marked the first title for KJS United since it became a tri-op involving the townships of Kinnelon, Jefferson, and Sparta in 2020. Meanwhile, on the girls side, top-seeded Princeton Day made easy work of number-two seed Immaculate Heart, coasting to a 7-0 victory.
Each of the championship games concluded with the presentation of a Gaudreau MVP Award to the standout player. Hosted by the New Jersey Devils and presented by RWJ Barnabas Health, the event showcased the state’s top high school talent while honoring the Gaudreau legacy.
The first-ever Gaudreau MVP Award recipients were:
• Aidan Wilson (Westfield, Public), who scored a pivotal goal in a 5-2 win over Ridgewood, securing Westfield’s first state title. He humbly told nj.com, “It feels amazing being the first one to win, but I didn’t really think I deserved it. I wish I gave it to all my teammates here. If I wasn’t there, I still think we would have won. Everyone here chipped in, and I played a huge role.”
• Jack Gerne (Delbarton, Non-Public), who opened the scoring in Delbarton’s 5-1 victory over Christian Brothers, clinching their first title in seven years. He said, “It’s an honor, just for the hockey community. I just have to thank my teammates for putting me in the right spots.”
• Braydon Sisco (KJS United, Public Co-Op), who netted two goals in a 4-3 win over Marlboro-Holmdel, calling it “an unreal achievement” and adding, “Especially coming from the award getting named after the Gaudreau brothers… it’s one I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
• Brynn Dandy (Princeton Day, Girls), who contributed a goal and two assists, including the game-winner, in a 7-0 victory over Immaculate Heart. “I was speechless, genuinely,” she said. “It definitely gives me the power and mindset to keep going. Just for that (Gaudreau) family.”
The Gaudreau MVP Awards are more than just trophies; they symbolize the brothers’ enduring influence on New Jersey hockey. Johnny and Matthew were known for their skill, humility, and dedication—qualities that resonated both on and off the ice. The Devils further honored them by memorializing their high school jerseys—No. 3 for Johnny and No. 4 for Matthew—on the Prudential Center’s arena wall, alongside other iconic jerseys from the state’s hockey history.
The event was a powerful blend of celebration and remembrance. Fans, family, and former teammates shared stories of the brothers’ impact, reinforcing the community’s commitment to keeping their memory alive. The awards ceremony underscored the unifying power of hockey and the values the Gaudreaus championed.
