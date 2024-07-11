Top returning New Jersey high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
New Jersey high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Garden State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Northeast United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from New Jersey. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Garden State.
The following is a list of top returning New Jersey quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Dominic Campanile, Bergen Catholic: Playing for one of the best programs along the East Coast, Campanile had himself a strong 2023 season. The quarterback finished last fall completing 131-of-221 passes for 2,028 yards and 30 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
Stephen Paradiso, Cedar Grove: Paradiso produced the most amount of yards of any junior quarterback from the 2023 campaign through the air. The signal caller completed 170-of-278 passes for 2,420 yards and 28 touchdowns .
Nate Johnson, Northern Highlands: One of the Garden State’s most accurate quarterbacks from the 2023 campaign was Johnson. The Highlanders’ signal caller completed 154-of-221 (69 percent) of his passes for 2,054 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Lamar Best, Willingboro: There’s been no better passer in the Garden State at the sophomore level than Best. The signal caller has completed 162-of-248 passes for 2,607 yards, 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Best also rushed for 845 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on the ground.
Cole Aquino, Washington Township: The Minutemen sophomore quarterback had himself a strong 2023 campaign and into the playoffs. Aquino completed 110-of-182 passes for 1,350 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Derek Zammit, DePaul Catholic: Zammit was very efficient from the pocket, completing 61 percent of his passes this past season. The 6-foot, 175-pound quarterback has completed 120-of-204 passes for 1,736 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Mason Geis, Immaculata: Geis trails only Best at the top of this list when it comes to touchdown tosses. The Spartans’ quarterback has completed 56-of-113 passes for 1,025 yards, 15 touchdowns and a mere three picks.
Jalen Parker, Winslow Township: The signal caller just completed a solid first season under center. Parker completed 88-of-145 passes for 1,500 yards, 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Rushed for 82 yards and three scores.
Anthony Tirico, Seneca: The 5-foot-11, 184-pound quarterback had himself a strong 2023 campaign. Tirico ended up completing 128-of-218 passes for 1,841 yards, 17 touchdowns. Tirico also rushed for 333 yards and scored three times.
Ahmad Jones, Pleasantville: Another freshman quarterback that had a good fall season was Jones. The signal caller finished 2023 completing 83-of-140 passes for 1,221 yards and 18 touchdowns. Jones added 244 yards and two touchdowns.
