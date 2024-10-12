Live score updates: New Jersey power Bergen Catholic hosts Paramus Catholic
Paramus Catholic, coming off a stirring victory, has a score to settle. Actully, nine of them.
The Paladins (3-2) travel to New Jersey's No. 1 high school football team Bergen Catholic having lost nine straight times to the Crusaders (4-1), including , including 42-7 last season, 48-20 the season before and combined 100-0 the previous two seasons before.
PARAMUS CATHOLIC AT BERGEN CATHOLIC: At a glance
But there's reason for hope for Paramus Catholic this season.
Coming off a thrilling 35-34 win over St. Thomas Aquinas — the one from Edison (N.J.) not Fort Lauderdale (Fla) — the Padadins have one of the state's most dominating running backs in Xavier Williams, a 5-9, 200-pound tank who already has 947 yards and 12 touchdowns this season including a combined 520 yards and eight touchdowns the first two weeks of the season in wins over St. Peter's Prep (48-47) and Pope John XXIII (49-29).
The Army commit had 41 carries for 230 yards and three scores last week. Williams often follows the blocks of Malachi Goodman, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound interior lineman who is headed to Penn State. He's New Jersey's No. 3 senior recruit, according to 247Sports.
The top recruits for Bergen Catholic are applenty.
From the Class of 2025, Ohio State-bound wide receiver Quincy Porter is the state's No. 2 recruit, followed by athlete Naiim Parrish (No. 19, Minnesota), offensive lineman Chris Vigna (No. 21, Rutgers) and edge rusher Phoenix-Orion Dicosmo (No. 42, uncommitted).
From the Class of 2026, Crusaders' cornerback Jordan Thomas is the state's No. 1 prospect, according to 247Sports, followed by defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler (No. 5) and running back Najee Calhoun (No. 15). Calhoun has rushed for more than 500 yards.
The Crusaders, led by seventh-year head coach Vito Campanile, are coming off a spirited and competitve 24-20 home win over Don Bosco Prep, their fourth win in a row following a season-opening 27-14 loss to national power IMG Academy.
Senior quarterback Dominic Campanile, the son of the head coach, has completed 58 of 93 for 829 yards and 11 touchdowns, four going to Porter, who has 20 catches for 437 yards (21.9 average).
Paramus Catholic at Bergen Catholic Prep Live Score Updates
(Updates will be placed here once the game starts, with the most recent updates at the top.)
SECOND QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN BERGEN CATHOLIC! Ohio State-bound wide receiver Quincy Porter with his fifth touchdown on a 4-yard reception on a pass from Dominic Campanille in the back of the end zone. Bergen Catholic 20, Paramus Catholic 0. 10:16 2Q.
INJURY! For a second time in the game, both teams take a knee and a cart is taken off the field. The player carted off was top junior lineman Jermaine Kinsler. That's a big blow. Hopefully that is not anything serious.
FIRST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN BERGEN CATHOLIC! Najee Calhoun 2-yard run. The Crusaders take advantage of another short field after a short punt. It was Calhoun's sixth TD of the season. Bad snap on XP leads to incomplete pass on 2-point try. Bergen Catholic 13, Paramus Catholic 0. 2:19 1Q.
TOUCHDOWN BERGEN CATHOLIC! Dominic Campanile completes 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end John Morris. Bergen Catholic 7, Paramus Catholic 0. 8:45 1Q.
FUMBLE RECOVERY! Bergen Catholic recovers fumble by Delaney Fludd at own 20 on Paramus Catholic's first possession.