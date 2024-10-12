Pre-Ohio State celebration before showdown with Oregon: Future WR Quincy Porter with second TD for Bergen Catholic
Ohio State football fans have plenty to look forward to. Not only today at 4:30 p.m. (PT) when the Buckeyes travel to Oregon in a highly-anticipated national showdown, but also with a future star wide receiver from New Jersey.
Quincy Porter, a long and fleet 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver from Bergen Catholic of Oradell (N.J.) caught his fifth and sixth touchdowns of the season in the first half of his team's home game with Paramus Catholic.
Porter is the No. 1 rated 2025 recruit in New Jersey by 247Sports Composite, the No. 53 players in the country overall and No. 8 wide receiver nationally.
PARAMUS CATHOLIC AT BERGEN CATHOLIC: Live updates
Porter used his length to haul on a 4-yard TD in the back of the end zone pass from Dominic Campanile early in the second quarter. With 5:02 left in the quarter, he took a medium out-pattern from Campanile, shook three defenders with some nifty feet, then sprinted the final 40 yards untouched to complete a 54-yard touchdown. (See video below)
Bergen Catholic (4-1), the top-ranked team in New Jersey, leads 27-0 at halftime.
Porter came into the game with 20 catches for 437 yards (21.9 average). He has 36 other college offers.