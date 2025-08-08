MLB's First Female Umpire Got Her Start at New Jersey’s West Milford High School
In her Nashville hotel room, Jen Pawol received the phone call she had been waiting for her entire life; that she would debut as a Major League Baseball umpire, becoming the first woman in 150 years to officiate in the big leagues.
Overwhelmed with Emotion
“I was overwhelmed with emotion,” Pawol told ESPN.com on Thursday, two days before she is set to break a historic gender barrier by umpiring the bases during Miami’s doubleheader against Atlanta. “It was a deeply moving moment to finally get that call I’d been working toward for so long. I feel like a fully-charged battery, ready to go.”
Her voice trembling, Pawol recounted the Wednesday conference call with Rich Rieker, director of umpire development, and Matt McKendry, vice president of umpire operations, who delivered the news.
A Key High School Moment
Reflecting on her journey, Pawol recalled a pivotal moment in the early 1990s at West Milford High School in New Jersey. A teammate, Lauren Rissmeyer, invited her to umpire a softball game. “Lauren’s doing it, so I’m going to do it,” Pawol remembered thinking. Earning $15 per game, she worked solo, donning gear and calling balls and strikes with no prior experience. “I was hooked,” she said.
Extraordinary High School Softball Playing Career in New Jersey
Pawol’s high school career at West Milford High School in New Jersey was nothing short of extraordinary, culminating in her graduation in 1995. She excelled offensively as well as defensively at catcher, exhibiting a rare blend of skill, determination, and leadership.
She earned All-State first-team honors for two consecutive seasons for the Highlanders, and over the course of her high school career, Pawol posted a remarkable .538 batting average, amassing 153 runs batted in, 118 runs scored, and 17 home runs. Her coaches praised her as a player of unparalleled focus and talent, describing her as a disciplined athlete with an innate ability to perform under pressure. These qualities made her one of the most decorated athletes in West Milford’s history, a legacy later recognized when she was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.
A Soccer Star as Well
In soccer, Pawol was equally formidable, anchoring the team as a goalkeeper. Her agility, quick reflexes, and commanding presence in the net led to an impressive record of 30 career shutouts, earning her All-State recognition for three seasons. Her ability to thrive in high-stakes moments and her relentless work ethic made her a cornerstone of the team’s defense. Coaches and teammates alike regarded her as a fierce competitor who elevated those around her, setting a standard of excellence that inspired the program.
Went on to Excel at Hofstra University
Pawol’s remarkable athletic achievements at West Milford opened doors to further success. Her accomplishments on the diamond earned her a scholarship to Hofstra University on Long Island, where she continued to shine as a catcher.
At Hofstra, she built on her high school success, earning three All-Conference selections and solidifying her reputation as a skilled and tenacious player. Her time at Hofstra not only honed her athletic abilities but also laid the foundation for her eventual transition to umpiring, where her deep understanding of the game and competitive spirit would propel her toward breaking barriers in Major League Baseball.
Path to History Gets Big Boost in 2015
Pawol’s path to professional baseball umpiring began in 2015 when then-MLB umpire Ted Barrett spotted her potential at a camp in Binghamton, New York.
“She looked physically capable of handling the job’s demands,” Barrett told ESPN.com. “But her eagerness to learn stood out. She absorbed everything we taught her.”
Barrett invited Pawol to a clinic in Atlanta, followed by an MLB tryout camp in Cincinnati that August. Over dinner with umpires Paul Nauert and Marvin Hudson and their wives, he cautioned her: “It’s a 10-year grind in the minors before you reach the big leagues.”
Professional Umpire Career Begins
Pawol’s journey began at the Umpire Training Academy in Vero Beach, Florida, among 38 hopefuls. She started her professional career in the Gulf Coast League on June 24, 2016, calling a game between the Tigers West and Blue Jays of the single-A Florida Gulf League. She then steadily progressed through the New York/Penn League (2017), Midwest League (2018), South Atlantic League (2019), High-A Midwest League (2021), Double-A Eastern League, and Triple-A International and Pacific Coast Leagues (2023). She also worked big league spring training in 2024 and 2025.
“This has been over 1,200 minor league games, countless hours of video review, and a deep passion for baseball,” Pawol said. “It started as a catcher and grew stronger as an umpire. It’s in my DNA. It’s been a long, tough journey.”
Family and Friends to be there for Support
One of eight women currently umpiring in the minors, Pawol will join Chris Guccione’s crew in Atlanta, expecting around 30 family and friends to attend. She’ll umpire the bases for Saturday’s doubleheader and call balls and strikes on Sunday. On Wednesday, while umpiring third base in a Triple-A game between Jacksonville and Nashville, Sounds third baseman Oliver Dunn congratulated her. “If I make it to the big leagues,” he said, “we’ll have climbed every level together.”
Gratitude and Inspiration
Pawol expressed gratitude to trailblazing women umpires like Christine Wren, Pam Postema, and Ria Cortesio, who reached out after her promotion. She recalled meeting Postema in Las Vegas after advancing to Triple-A. “Her last words to me were, ‘Get it done!’” Pawol said. “I texted her yesterday: ‘I’m getting it done!’”
Barrett, watching from Oregon’s Northwest League games, hopes Pawol’s debut inspires others. “Maybe a young girl will see her on TV and think, ‘I want to try that,’” he said.