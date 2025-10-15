New Jersey High School Football All-Division Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 New Jersey high school football season has come and gone, andHigh School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each division as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-division High School On SI New Jersey Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Super Division computer rankings, Don Bosco Prep.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest New Jersey high school football computer rankings, as of October 13:
New Jersey High School Football Big Central Division Rankings
1. St. Joseph (Metuchen) — 6-0
2. Bernards — 7-0
3. Sayreville — 7-0
4. Woodbridge — 7-0
5. Phillipsburg — 5-1
6. New Providence — 6-0
7. Somerville — 6-1
8. Ridge — 4-2
9. Johnson (Clark) — 5-1
10. Summit — 5-2
11. Old Bridge — 6-1
12. Manville — 7-0
13. Montgomery — 5-2
14. Voorhees — 6-1
15. Piscataway — 5-2
16. Bridgewater-Raritan — 5-2
17. Spotswood — 6-1
18. Cranford — 4-3
19. Colonia — 5-2
20. Dayton — 5-1
22. Hillsborough — 3-4
23. Delaware Valley — 4-3
24. Roselle Park — 4-2
25. Brearley — 4-3
View full Big Central Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football North Jersey Division Rankings
1. Butler 6-0
2. Rutherford 6-0
3. Hasbrouck Heights 5-2
4. Lyndhurst 5-2
5. Glen Rock 5-1
6. Becton 5-2
7. Wood-Ridge 6-1
8. Bogota 5-2
9. Park Ridge 4-2
10. New Milford 4-3
11. Garfield 4-3
12. Waldwick 4-3
13. Secaucus 3-3
14. Cresskill 3-3
15. Hawthorne 3-4
16. St. Mary 2-4
17. Weehawken 2-3
18. Pompton Lakes 2-4
19. Palisades Park 2-4
20. Wallington 1-6
21. Manchester Regional 1-5
22. Saddle Brook 0-7
23. Elmwood Park 1-6
24. Lodi 0-7
25. North Arlington 0-6
View full North Jersey Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football Super Division Rankings
1. Don Bosco Prep 6-0
2. Bergen Catholic 5-1
3. St. Joseph Regional 4-2
4. St. Peter's Prep 6-0
5. Hanover Park 6-0
6. Mount Olive 6-0
7. Kinnelon 7-0
8. Northern Highlands 5-1
9. Wayne Hills 6-1
10. Westwood 6-1
11. Shabazz 5-1
12. Hoboken 6-0
13. Fort Lee 6-0
14. Old Tappan 5-1
15. Belleville 6-0
16. West Morris Central 7-0
17. North Bergen 5-1
18. Wayne Valley 5-2
19. Ramapo 5-1
20. River Dell 6-1
21. Dumont 6-1
22. West Orange 5-2
23. East Orange Campus 6-0
24. West Essex 4-2
25. Sparta 5-1
View full Super Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football Shore Division Rankings
1. Red Bank Catholic 7-0
2. Southern Regional 7-0
3. Brick Memorial 5-2
4. Holmdel 4-2
5. Central Regional 6-1
6. Wall Township 4-2
7. Manasquan 5-1
8. Manalapan 5-2
9. Rumson-Fair Haven 4-2
10. Neptune 6-1
11. Red Bank Regional 4-2
12. Matawan Regional 5-2
13. Donovan Catholic 4-3
14. Shore Regional 4-2
15. Point Pleasant Beach 5-2
16. Pinelands Regional 5-2
17. Freehold Township 4-3
18. Toms River North 3-4
19. Monmouth Regional 5-2
20. Middletown North 2-3
21. Raritan 3-3
22. St. John-Vianney 3-4
23. Howell 3-4
24. Middletown South 2-4
25. Point Pleasant Boro 2-4
View full Shore Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football West Jersey Division Rankings
1. Winslow Township 5-2
2. Burlington Township 7-0
3. Washington Township 7-0
4. St. Augustine Prep 5-1
5. Delran 6-1
6. Burlington City 6-1
7. Camden 4-2
8. Atlantic City 6-1
9. Kingsway 6-1
10. Bordentown 5-1
11. Glassboro 7-0
12. Ewing 5-2
13. Paulsboro 7-0
14. Cedar Creek 6-1
15. Cherry Hill East 7-0
16. West Deptford 6-1
17. Princeton 6-1
18. Pleasantville 5-2
19. Haddonfield 4-2
20. Paul VI 4-2
21. Seneca 5-2
22. Gloucester City 4-2
23. Riverside 5-2
24. St. Joseph 5-1
25. Hopewell Valley Central 5-2
View full West Jersey Division rankings
