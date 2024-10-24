New Jersey high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
Another week of the 2024 New Jersey high school football season is in the rear-view mirror, and High School on SI is rolling the latest version its state computer rankings.
Glen Rock holds the No. 1 ranking in NJIC - North Jersey at 7-0 with Butler at No. 2 and also undefeated.
The Shore computer rankings has Toms River North staying at No. 1 as they continue to stay undefeated. The Mariners look to stay at the top as the season comes to an end.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each classifications for both UIL and TAPPS? Here are SBLive's latest New Jersey football computer rankings, as of October 21, 2024:
NEW JERSEY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
BIG CENTRAL
1. Somerville (9-0)
1.004 pts
2. Phillipsburg (6-1)
0.950 pts
3. Bernards (8-0)
0.989 pts
4. Ridge (6-1)
0.891 pts
5. Woodbridge (8-0)
0.888 pts
6. Delaware Valley (6-1)
0.767 pts
7. New Providence (7-2)
0.762 pts
8. Johnson (7-1)
0.761 pts
9. Hillsborough (5-3)
0.737 pts
10. Rahway (6-2)
0.731 pts
Complete Big Central rankings
NJIC - NORTH JERSEY
1. Glen Rock (7-0)
0.986 pts
2. Butler (7-0)
0.969 pts
3. New Milford (5-2)
0.768 pts
4. Lyndhurst (6-1)
0.748 pts
5. Hasbrouck Heights (5-2)
0.734 pts
6. Becton (6-1)
0.728 pts
7. St. Mary (6-2)
0.706 pts
8. Waldwick (4-3)
0.695 pts
9. Rutherford (4-3)
0.635 pts
10. Pompton Lakes (4-3)
0.626 pts
Complete NJIC - North Jersey rankings
SFC - SUPER
1. DePaul Catholic (8-0)
1.075 pts
2. NV - Old Tappan (7-0)
1.010 pts
3. Bergen Catholic (6-1)
1.001 pts
4. Cedar Grove (8-0)
0.994 pts
5. West Essex (6-1)
0.944 pts
6. NV - Demarest (7-0)
0.932 pts
7. Morris Knolls (7-0)
0.909 pts
8. West Morris Central (7-1)
0.895 pts
9. West Morris Mendham (8-1)
0.840 pts
10. Hanover Park (6-1)
0.840 pts
Complete SFC - Super rankings
Shore
1. Toms River North (8-0)
1.038 pts
2. Rumson-Fair Haven (7-0)
0.996 pts
3. Central Regional (8-0)
0.874 pts
4. Brick Memorial (6-2)
0.857 pts
5. Point Pleasant Boro (6-2)
0.836 pts
6. Wall Township (6-1)
0.803 pts
7. Shore Regional (7-0)
0.801 pts
8. Holmdel (6-1)
0.789 pts
9. Middletown North (6-0)
0.776 pts
10. Manchester Township (6-2)
0.765 pts
Complete Shore rankings
WJFL - WEST JERSEY
1. Millville (6-1)
1.031 pts
2. Winslow Township (8-0)
1.011 pts
3. Hopewell Valley Central (8-0)
0.950 pts
4. Holy Spirit (7-1)
0.945 pts
5. Camden Catholic (7-0)
0.934 pts
6. Camden (6-2)
0.880 pts
7. Burlington Township (8-1)
0.868 pts
8. Atlantic City (6-2)
0.858 pts
9. Woodstown (8-0)
0.857 pts
10. Washington Township (6-2)
0.836 pts
Complete WJFL - West Jersey rankings
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Brady Twombly | @sblivesports