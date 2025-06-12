New Jersey high school football: Don Bosco Prep's 2025 schedule features Bergen Catholic and Melissa (Texas)
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.
The 15-time state champion Don Bosco Prep Ironmen announced this spring the following slate of games for 2025. The Ironmen will play a 10-game regular season schedule, including five notable contests against state powerhouse Bergen Catholic, DePaul Catholic, Melissa (Texas), Monarch (Florida) and St. Anthony's (New York).
Among other teams on the Ironmen schedule are Delbarton, Paramus Catholic, Seton Hall, St. Joseph Regional and at home against St. Peter's Prep.
Below is the Ironmen 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 DON BOSCO PREP IRONMEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Delbarton, TBD
Aug. 29: at Melissa (Texas), 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 5: vs. Monarch (Florida), 7 p.m.
Sep. 13: at St. Anthony's (New York), 2 p.m.
Sep. 26: vs. Bergen Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: at DePaul Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at St. Joseph Regional, 1 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Seton Hall Prep, 1 p.m.
Oct. 24: vs. Paramus Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31: vs. St. Peter's Prep, 7 p.m.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi