New Jersey high school football: Don Bosco Prep's 2025 schedule features Bergen Catholic and Melissa (Texas)

Among the teams on the Ironmen regular season schedule are state powerhouse Bergen Catholic, DePaul Catholic, Melissa (Texas), Monarch (Florida) and St. Anthony's (New York)

Andy Villamarzo

Oct 4, 2024; Ramsey, New Jersey, United States; DePaul football at Don Bosco. DB #16 QB Dylan Wrona on his way to scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Oct 4, 2024; Ramsey, New Jersey, United States; DePaul football at Don Bosco. DB #16 QB Dylan Wrona on his way to scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.

The 15-time state champion Don Bosco Prep Ironmen announced this spring the following slate of games for 2025. The Ironmen will play a 10-game regular season schedule, including five notable contests against state powerhouse Bergen Catholic, DePaul Catholic, Melissa (Texas), Monarch (Florida) and St. Anthony's (New York).

Among other teams on the Ironmen schedule are Delbarton, Paramus Catholic, Seton Hall, St. Joseph Regional and at home against St. Peter's Prep.

Below is the Ironmen 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 DON BOSCO PREP IRONMEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. Delbarton, TBD

Aug. 29: at Melissa (Texas), 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 5: vs. Monarch (Florida), 7 p.m.

Sep. 13: at St. Anthony's (New York), 2 p.m.

Sep. 26: vs. Bergen Catholic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: at DePaul Catholic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at St. Joseph Regional, 1 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Seton Hall Prep, 1 p.m.

Oct. 24: vs. Paramus Catholic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 31: vs. St. Peter's Prep, 7 p.m.

Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

