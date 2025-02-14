Monarch (Florida) to face Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) in 2025
The Monarch Knights football program announced the opponents they'll playing this upcoming 2025 season and have their sights set on making a splash nationally.
Per the Knights' official Instagram page, the team released the 10 teams they'll be facing in the fall, which included nationally-ranked Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey).
According to the graphic, the Knights would be taking on Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) When Monarch takes on Don Bosco Prep, they'll be traveling up to the Garden State to face off against the Ironmen.
If you thought the Knights were just looking for all the competition out of state, think again, as they filled up their schedule with some in-state powers as well.
Among the teams they'll be taking on within the Sunshine State are defending state champions Chaminade-Madonna (Class 1A) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Class 5A).
Monarch will also face Central Florida power Sanford Seminole, Blanche Ely, Piper, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi