High School

Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) To Play 2025 Game In Texas

The Ironmen will travel down to the Lone Star State for a regular season contest

Andy Villamarzo

Nov 29, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco in the NJSIAA Non-Public A football final at MetLife Stadium. DB #7 QB Deven Sisler.
Nov 29, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco in the NJSIAA Non-Public A football final at MetLife Stadium. DB #7 QB Deven Sisler. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the 2025 high school football season rolls around, the Don Bosco Prep Ironmen (New Jersey) will kick things off in the Lone Star State.

According to an X post by the Ironmen on Friday morning, Don Bosco Prep will travel down to Texas to take on Melissa on August 29th.

Down below is the post by the Ironmen's football handle.

The Ironmen went 8-4 last season, finishing as the state-runnerup in NJSIAA's Non-Public A classification in 2024, falling to Bergen Catholic.

Don Bosco Prep will take on a Melissa Cardinals team that finished 6-4 last season in arguably one of the nation's toughest states when it comes to high school football.

Andy Villamarzo

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

