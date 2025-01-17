Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) To Play 2025 Game In Texas
When the 2025 high school football season rolls around, the Don Bosco Prep Ironmen (New Jersey) will kick things off in the Lone Star State.
According to an X post by the Ironmen on Friday morning, Don Bosco Prep will travel down to Texas to take on Melissa on August 29th.
Down below is the post by the Ironmen's football handle.
The Ironmen went 8-4 last season, finishing as the state-runnerup in NJSIAA's Non-Public A classification in 2024, falling to Bergen Catholic.
Don Bosco Prep will take on a Melissa Cardinals team that finished 6-4 last season in arguably one of the nation's toughest states when it comes to high school football.
More From High School On SI
• NFL Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named As Chamblee (Georgia) Offensive Coordinator
• Two Texas High School Football Head Coaches Mentioned As Possible Dallas Cowboys' HC Candidates
• Archbishop Stepinac's Mike O'Donnell Retiring After 37 Seasons As Head Coach: Report
• Bill Belichick Looking To Land IMG National's Billy Miller On UNC Coaching Staff: Report
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi