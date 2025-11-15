New Jersey high school football final scores, results - November 14, 2025
The 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.
Brick Memorial 28, Middletown North 0
Bridgewater-Raritan 21, Bayonne 14
Burlington City 28, Shore Regional 20
Butler 28, Kinnelon 14
Camden 43, Wall Township 7
Cedar Grove 37, New Providence 13
Glassboro 47, Schalick 14
Haddonfield 28, Delran 7
Holmdel 41, Seneca 20
Kingsway 38, Atlantic City 21
Old Tappan 42, Wayne Hills 14
Passaic County Tech 56, West Orange 42
Phillipsburg 41, Montgomery 21
Ramapo 28, Northern Highlands 27
Shabazz 26, Madison 16
Washington Township 38, Old Bridge 7
West Morris Central 35, Summit 14
Westwood 32, Ramsey 6
