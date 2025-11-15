High School

New Jersey high school football final scores, results - November 14, 2025

Spencer Swaim

Brick Memorial takes the field before the game. Brick Memorial Football dominates Middletown North NJSIAA Football playoff game in Brick NJ on November 14, 2025.
The 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.

Brick Memorial 28, Middletown North 0

Bridgewater-Raritan 21, Bayonne 14

Burlington City 28, Shore Regional 20

Butler 28, Kinnelon 14

Camden 43, Wall Township 7

Cedar Grove 37, New Providence 13

Glassboro 47, Schalick 14

Haddonfield 28, Delran 7

Holmdel 41, Seneca 20

Kingsway 38, Atlantic City 21

Old Tappan 42, Wayne Hills 14

Passaic County Tech 56, West Orange 42

Phillipsburg 41, Montgomery 21

Ramapo 28, Northern Highlands 27

Shabazz 26, Madison 16

Washington Township 38, Old Bridge 7

West Morris Central 35, Summit 14

Westwood 32, Ramsey 6

Spencer Swaim
