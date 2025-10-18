New Jersey high school football final scores, results - October 17, 2025
The 2025 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 8.
Absegami 47, Middle Township 14
Asbury Park 50, New Egypt 43
Bayonne 41, Columbia 3
Belleville 40, Kearny 21
Bernards 35, Governor Livingston 7
Bishop Eustace Prep 25, Wildwood 14
Bordentown 31, Florence Township Memorial 7
Bridgewater-Raritan 28, Westfield 7
Bridgeton 28, Atlantic County Institute of Tech 0
Burlington City 42, Maple Shade 0
Cedar Creek 49, Timber Creek Regional 14
Central 20, Cedar Grove 16
Central Regional 42, Long Branch 7
Cinnaminson 42, Moorestown 7
Collingswood 28, Camden Catholic 24
Colonia 40, Cranford 15
Dayton 48, Dunellen 0
Delaware Valley 21, Roselle 18
Delsea 13, Williamstown 7
DePaul Catholic 31, St. Peter's Prep 21
Donovan Catholic 23, Manalapan 22
Dumont 30, Pascack Hills 24
East Brunswick 13, North Hunterdon 10
Eastern 47, Clearview 6
Elizabeth 28, Watchung Hills Regional 7
Ewing 63, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0
Fair Lawn 34, Bergen Tech 20
Fort Lee 18, Demarest 0
Franklin 40, Monroe Township 22
Freehold Township 28, Lacey Township 6
Gateway Regional 40, Mastery 20
Glassboro 35, Schalick 7
Glen Ridge 35, Verona 6
Hackettstown 36, Lenape Valley 14
Hanover Park 29, West Essex 28
High Point 63, Sussex County Tech 26
Hightstown 39, Allentown 6
Holy Spirit 48, Ocean City 0
Immaculata 63, Lincoln 18
Jefferson Township 34, Dover 21
Johnson 36, North Plainfield 0
Kennedy Memorial 42, Middlesex 0
KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 20, Holy Cross Prep Academy 12
Linden 27, Carteret 10
Lower Cape May 13, Cumberland 7
Madison 28, Pequannock 14
Mahwah 28, Dwight Morrow 6
Manasquan 34, Brick Township 14
Manville 48, Highland Park 14
Middletown North 23, Matawan Regional 21
Middletown South 28, Red Bank Regional 19
Montville 24, West Morris Mendham 7
Montgomery 43, Sayreville 15
Morris Knolls 27, Morristown 13
Mountain Lakes 28, Morris Catholic 14
Mount Olive 31, Wayne Valley 17
Neptune 35, Barnegat 6
New Providence 49, Bound Brook 3
Newton 40, Kittatinny Regional 29
Northern Highlands 21, Ridgewood 0
Old Bridge 45, Hunterdon Central 29
Old Tappan 47, Wayne Hills 28
Paramus Catholic 30, Red Bank Catholic 16
Passaic 37, Kennedy 6
Passaic County Tech 42, Clifton 12
Passaic Valley 55, Nutley 26
Pennsville Memorial 44, Lawrence 6
Perth Amboy 34, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 14
Phillipsburg 42, Union 0
Pinelands Regional 32, Manchester Township 12
Piscataway 21, Hillsborough 7
Point Pleasant Boro 28, Howell 14
Ramapo 42, Hackensack 7
Randolph 41, Orange 6
Ridge 57, North Brunswick 20
Ridgefield Park 13, Indian Hills 7
River Dell 14, Pascack Valley 13
Roselle Park 49, J.P. Stevens 6
Salem 47, Woodstown 0
Seneca 27, Paul VI 14
Shabazz 28, Kinnelon 14
Shawnee 38, Eastside 14
Shore Regional 27, Monmouth Regional 13
Somerville 40, Plainfield 28
Southern Regional 14, Brick Memorial 19
Spotswood 41, South Hunterdon 8
St. Frances (MD) 29, Hun 7
St. John-Vianney 27, Jackson Memorial 21
St. Joseph 23, Oakcrest 20
St. Joseph 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 19
Sterling 20, Lindenwold 0
Summit 10, Woodbridge 7
Teaneck 21, Paramus 7
The Pingry School 29, Morristown-Beard 13
Toms River North 37, Rumson-Fair Haven 29
Toms River South 14, Toms River East 10
Trenton Central 27, Princeton 14
Triton 27, Egg Harbor Township 0
Union City 7, Irvington 6
Vernon 38, Lakeland Regional 13
Vineland 20, Highland Regional 17
Voorhees 6, Hillside 0
Wall Township 21, Marlboro 0
Wallkill Valley 13, Boonton 7
Washington Township 39, Kingsway 36
Weequahic 49, Snyder 0
West Milford 31, Sparta 0
West Morris Central 34, Roxbury 3
West Orange 14, East Orange Campus 13
Westwood 34, Ramsey 7
Whippany Park 29, Hopatcong 14
Willingboro 47, Pleasantville 22
Winslow Township 41, Mainland Regional 6
