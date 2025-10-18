High School

See every final score from Week 8 of New Jersey high school football

Spencer Swaim

The 2025 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 8.

New Jersey high school football final scores, results - October 17, 2025

Absegami 47, Middle Township 14

Asbury Park 50, New Egypt 43

Bayonne 41, Columbia 3

Belleville 40, Kearny 21

Bernards 35, Governor Livingston 7

Bishop Eustace Prep 25, Wildwood 14

Bordentown 31, Florence Township Memorial 7

Bridgewater-Raritan 28, Westfield 7

Bridgeton 28, Atlantic County Institute of Tech 0

Burlington City 42, Maple Shade 0

Cedar Creek 49, Timber Creek Regional 14

Central 20, Cedar Grove 16

Central Regional 42, Long Branch 7

Cinnaminson 42, Moorestown 7

Collingswood 28, Camden Catholic 24

Colonia 40, Cranford 15

Dayton 48, Dunellen 0

Delaware Valley 21, Roselle 18

Delsea 13, Williamstown 7

DePaul Catholic 31, St. Peter's Prep 21

Donovan Catholic 23, Manalapan 22

Dumont 30, Pascack Hills 24

East Brunswick 13, North Hunterdon 10

Eastern 47, Clearview 6

Elizabeth 28, Watchung Hills Regional 7

Ewing 63, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0

Fair Lawn 34, Bergen Tech 20

Fort Lee 18, Demarest 0

Franklin 40, Monroe Township 22

Freehold Township 28, Lacey Township 6

Gateway Regional 40, Mastery 20

Glassboro 35, Schalick 7

Glen Ridge 35, Verona 6

Hackettstown 36, Lenape Valley 14

Hanover Park 29, West Essex 28

High Point 63, Sussex County Tech 26

Hightstown 39, Allentown 6

Holy Spirit 48, Ocean City 0

Immaculata 63, Lincoln 18

Jefferson Township 34, Dover 21

Johnson 36, North Plainfield 0

Kennedy Memorial 42, Middlesex 0

KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 20, Holy Cross Prep Academy 12

Linden 27, Carteret 10

Lower Cape May 13, Cumberland 7

Madison 28, Pequannock 14

Mahwah 28, Dwight Morrow 6

Manasquan 34, Brick Township 14

Manville 48, Highland Park 14

Middletown North 23, Matawan Regional 21

Middletown South 28, Red Bank Regional 19

Montville 24, West Morris Mendham 7

Montgomery 43, Sayreville 15

Morris Knolls 27, Morristown 13

Mountain Lakes 28, Morris Catholic 14

Mount Olive 31, Wayne Valley 17

Neptune 35, Barnegat 6

New Providence 49, Bound Brook 3

Newton 40, Kittatinny Regional 29

Northern Highlands 21, Ridgewood 0

Old Bridge 45, Hunterdon Central 29

Old Tappan 47, Wayne Hills 28

Paramus Catholic 30, Red Bank Catholic 16

Passaic 37, Kennedy 6

Passaic County Tech 42, Clifton 12

Passaic Valley 55, Nutley 26

Pennsville Memorial 44, Lawrence 6

Perth Amboy 34, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 14

Phillipsburg 42, Union 0

Pinelands Regional 32, Manchester Township 12

Piscataway 21, Hillsborough 7

Point Pleasant Boro 28, Howell 14

Ramapo 42, Hackensack 7

Randolph 41, Orange 6

Ridge 57, North Brunswick 20

Ridgefield Park 13, Indian Hills 7

River Dell 14, Pascack Valley 13

Roselle Park 49, J.P. Stevens 6

Salem 47, Woodstown 0

Seneca 27, Paul VI 14

Shabazz 28, Kinnelon 14

Shawnee 38, Eastside 14

Shore Regional 27, Monmouth Regional 13

Somerville 40, Plainfield 28

Southern Regional 14, Brick Memorial 19

Spotswood 41, South Hunterdon 8

St. Frances (MD) 29, Hun 7

St. John-Vianney 27, Jackson Memorial 21

St. Joseph 23, Oakcrest 20

St. Joseph 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 19

Sterling 20, Lindenwold 0

Summit 10, Woodbridge 7

Teaneck 21, Paramus 7

The Pingry School 29, Morristown-Beard 13

Toms River North 37, Rumson-Fair Haven 29

Toms River South 14, Toms River East 10

Trenton Central 27, Princeton 14

Triton 27, Egg Harbor Township 0

Union City 7, Irvington 6

Vernon 38, Lakeland Regional 13

Vineland 20, Highland Regional 17

Voorhees 6, Hillside 0

Wall Township 21, Marlboro 0

Wallkill Valley 13, Boonton 7

Washington Township 39, Kingsway 36

Weequahic 49, Snyder 0

West Milford 31, Sparta 0

West Morris Central 34, Roxbury 3

West Orange 14, East Orange Campus 13

Westwood 34, Ramsey 7

Whippany Park 29, Hopatcong 14

Willingboro 47, Pleasantville 22

Winslow Township 41, Mainland Regional 6

