New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 116 games scheduled across New Jersey on Friday, October 17, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include a pair of ranked on ranked matchups as No. 8 DePaul Catholic goes to No. 3 St. Peter's Prep and No. 19 Kingsway goes to No. 9 Washington Township
New Jersey High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as New Jersey high school football continues into Week 8.
New Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 25 games scheduled in the New Jersey Big Central division on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 17 St. Joseph going to St. Thomas Aquinas. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Super Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 42 games scheduled in the Super Division on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 8 DePaul Catholic going to No. 3 St. Peter's Prep. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey Super Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 18 games scheduled in the Shore Division on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Brick Memorial playing at No. 23 Southern Regional. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 30 games scheduled in the West Jersey Division on Friday, October 17, highlighted byNo. 9 Washington Township hosting No. 19 Kingsway. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.
