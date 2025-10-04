New Jersey high school football final scores, results - October 3, 2025
The 2025 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 6.
Becton 14, Lyndhurst 13
Belleville 16, Dickinson 6
Bernards 7, South Plainfield 0
Bridgewater-Raritan 34, Elizabeth 23
Bridgeton 21, Cumberland 7
Brearley 21, South Hunterdon 0
Brick Memorial 55, Holmdel 41
Burlington Township 8, Burlington City 0
Butler 43, Hasbrouck Heights 36
Caldwell 29, Cedar Grove 14
Carteret 45, New Brunswick 0
Central 50, Orange 2
Central Regional 20, Middletown North 17
Cherokee 22, Shawnee 21
Cherry Hill East 42, Clearview 0
Cinnaminson 20, Florence Township Memorial 0
Collingswood 31, Sterling 14
Colonia 21, Edison 0
Columbia 21, Montclair Kimberley Academy 12
Cranford 43, Rahway 41
Delran 45, Hightstown 0
Don Bosco Prep 47, DePaul Catholic 15
Donovan Catholic 35, Toms River East 0
Dumont 18, Mahwah 13
Eastern 35, Trenton Central 7
Fort Lee 42, Kearny 12
Freehold Boro 41, Barnegat 13
Freehold Township 41, Barnegat 13
Glassboro 56, Deptford 0
Glen Rock 34, Manchester Regional 8
Haddonfield 29, West Deptford 14
Hanover Park 50, Pequannock 0
Hoboken 32, Verona 14
Hopewell Valley Central 21, Seneca 14
Howell 17, Marlboro 0
Hunterdon Central 28, East Brunswick 7
Indian Hills 35, Bergen Tech 0
Johnson 21, Governor Livingston 20
Kennedy 34, Barringer 0
Kennedy Memorial 33, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 14
Kinnelon 44, Boonton 18
Kingsway 33, Hammonton 0
Lenape Valley 35, Sussex County Tech 6
Lower Cape May 34, Egg Harbor Township 6
Mainland Regional 20, Ocean City 7
Manalapan 34, Brick Township 6
Maple Shade 38, Palmyra 6
Matawan Regional 37, Raritan 14
Memorial 34, Ferris 6
Metuchen 36, Highland Park 13
Middletown South 21, Jackson Memorial 3
Montgomery 22, Linden 16
Monmouth Regional 21, Manchester Township 6
Morris Catholic 35, Parsippany 0
Mountain Lakes 49, Madison 21
New Egypt 47, Lakewood 14
New Milford 14, Saddle Brook 13
New Providence 46, Middlesex 7
Newton 55, Jefferson Township 14
North Bergen 34, Cliffside Park 0
North Hunterdon 30, Monroe Township 12
Northern Burlington 43, Allentown 6
Notre Dame 21, Highland Regional 0
Nutley 36, Millburn 20
Old Bridge 24, Morristown 0
Old Tappan 14, Northern Highlands 7
Overbrook 38, Clayton 14
Palisades Park 26, Elmwood Park 12
Paramus Catholic 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Pascack Valley 35, Paramus 7
Passaic 16, Eastside 14
Paulsboro 6, Schalick 0
Pennsville Memorial 41, Penns Grove 0
Phillipsburg 24, West Orange 20
Pinelands Regional 7, Long Branch 6
Plainfield 34, Franklin 8
Princeton 18, Holy Cross Prep Academy 14
Ramapo 41, Passaic County Tech 7
Red Bank Catholic 24, St. John-Vianney 14
Red Bank Regional 35, Ocean Township 0
Ridgefield Park 41, Demarest 20
River Dell 48, Bergenfield 7
Riverside 36, Bishop Eustace Prep 0
Roselle Park 50, Dunellen 8
Sayreville 42, Piscataway 24
Secaucus 35, Hawthorne 14
Shore Regional 63, Point Pleasant Beach 7
Southern Regional 35, Lacey Township 0
Sparta 61, Dover 6
Spotswood 36, Bound Brook 7
St. Joseph 42, North Brunswick 7
St. Joseph 34, Buena 8
St. Mary 49, Wallington 21
Toms River North 35, Toms River South 0
Triton 28, Cherry Hill West 21
Vernon 35, High Point 28
Voorhees 41, North Plainfield 13
Waldwick 41, North Arlington 0
Wallkill Valley 34, Hopatcong 7
Warren Hills Regional 34, Randolph 7
Washington Township 48, Lenape 0
Watchung Hills Regional 20, South Brunswick 15
Wayne Valley 34, Wayne Hills 31
West Essex 14, Passaic Valley 0
West Milford 27, Lakeland Regional 7
West Morris Central 44, Parsippany Hills 7
West Morris Mendham 29, Morris Hills 21
West Side 26, Lincoln 20
Westwood 37, Weequahic 18
Willingboro 53, Timber Creek Regional 6
Williamstown 21, Rancocas Valley 18
Woodbridge 41, Perth Amboy 0
Wood-Ridge 25, Park Ridge 19
