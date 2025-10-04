High School

New Jersey high school football final scores, results - October 3, 2025

The 2025 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 6.

Becton 14, Lyndhurst 13

Belleville 16, Dickinson 6

Bernards 7, South Plainfield 0

Bridgewater-Raritan 34, Elizabeth 23

Bridgeton 21, Cumberland 7

Brearley 21, South Hunterdon 0

Brick Memorial 55, Holmdel 41

Burlington Township 8, Burlington City 0

Butler 43, Hasbrouck Heights 36

Caldwell 29, Cedar Grove 14

Carteret 45, New Brunswick 0

Central 50, Orange 2

Central Regional 20, Middletown North 17

Cherokee 22, Shawnee 21

Cherry Hill East 42, Clearview 0

Cinnaminson 20, Florence Township Memorial 0

Collingswood 31, Sterling 14

Colonia 21, Edison 0

Columbia 21, Montclair Kimberley Academy 12

Cranford 43, Rahway 41

Delran 45, Hightstown 0

Don Bosco Prep 47, DePaul Catholic 15

Donovan Catholic 35, Toms River East 0

Dumont 18, Mahwah 13

Eastern 35, Trenton Central 7

Fort Lee 42, Kearny 12

Freehold Boro 41, Barnegat 13

Freehold Township 41, Barnegat 13

Glassboro 56, Deptford 0

Glen Rock 34, Manchester Regional 8

Haddonfield 29, West Deptford 14

Hanover Park 50, Pequannock 0

Hoboken 32, Verona 14

Hopewell Valley Central 21, Seneca 14

Howell 17, Marlboro 0

Hunterdon Central 28, East Brunswick 7

Indian Hills 35, Bergen Tech 0

Johnson 21, Governor Livingston 20

Kennedy 34, Barringer 0

Kennedy Memorial 33, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 14

Kinnelon 44, Boonton 18

Kingsway 33, Hammonton 0

Lenape Valley 35, Sussex County Tech 6

Lower Cape May 34, Egg Harbor Township 6

Mainland Regional 20, Ocean City 7

Manalapan 34, Brick Township 6

Maple Shade 38, Palmyra 6

Matawan Regional 37, Raritan 14

Memorial 34, Ferris 6

Metuchen 36, Highland Park 13

Middletown South 21, Jackson Memorial 3

Montgomery 22, Linden 16

Monmouth Regional 21, Manchester Township 6

Morris Catholic 35, Parsippany 0

Mountain Lakes 49, Madison 21

New Egypt 47, Lakewood 14

New Milford 14, Saddle Brook 13

New Providence 46, Middlesex 7

Newton 55, Jefferson Township 14

North Bergen 34, Cliffside Park 0

North Hunterdon 30, Monroe Township 12

Northern Burlington 43, Allentown 6

Notre Dame 21, Highland Regional 0

Nutley 36, Millburn 20

Old Bridge 24, Morristown 0

Old Tappan 14, Northern Highlands 7

Overbrook 38, Clayton 14

Palisades Park 26, Elmwood Park 12

Paramus Catholic 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Pascack Valley 35, Paramus 7

Passaic 16, Eastside 14

Paulsboro 6, Schalick 0

Pennsville Memorial 41, Penns Grove 0

Phillipsburg 24, West Orange 20

Pinelands Regional 7, Long Branch 6

Plainfield 34, Franklin 8

Princeton 18, Holy Cross Prep Academy 14

Ramapo 41, Passaic County Tech 7

Red Bank Catholic 24, St. John-Vianney 14

Red Bank Regional 35, Ocean Township 0

Ridgefield Park 41, Demarest 20

River Dell 48, Bergenfield 7

Riverside 36, Bishop Eustace Prep 0

Roselle Park 50, Dunellen 8

Sayreville 42, Piscataway 24

Secaucus 35, Hawthorne 14

Shore Regional 63, Point Pleasant Beach 7

Southern Regional 35, Lacey Township 0

Sparta 61, Dover 6

Spotswood 36, Bound Brook 7

St. Joseph 42, North Brunswick 7

St. Joseph 34, Buena 8

St. Mary 49, Wallington 21

Toms River North 35, Toms River South 0

Triton 28, Cherry Hill West 21

Vernon 35, High Point 28

Voorhees 41, North Plainfield 13

Waldwick 41, North Arlington 0

Wallkill Valley 34, Hopatcong 7

Warren Hills Regional 34, Randolph 7

Washington Township 48, Lenape 0

Watchung Hills Regional 20, South Brunswick 15

Wayne Valley 34, Wayne Hills 31

West Essex 14, Passaic Valley 0

West Milford 27, Lakeland Regional 7

West Morris Central 44, Parsippany Hills 7

West Morris Mendham 29, Morris Hills 21

West Side 26, Lincoln 20

Westwood 37, Weequahic 18

Willingboro 53, Timber Creek Regional 6

Williamstown 21, Rancocas Valley 18

Woodbridge 41, Perth Amboy 0

Wood-Ridge 25, Park Ridge 19

