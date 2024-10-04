High School

New Jersey high school football scores, live updates (10/4/2024)

High School On SI brings you live New Jersey high school football scores from Week 6 of the 2024 season

Winslow's NaKeem Powell leaps into the air while running the ball during the football game between Winslow and Millville played at Millville High School on Friday, September 27, 2024. / CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 New Jersey high school football season continues Friday night (October 4) with several big matchups across the state, headlined by No. 2 DePaul Catholic and No. 7 Don Bosco Prep.

No. 5 Winslow Township takes on No. 21 Camden. The Eagles aim to stay undefeated and are looking to climb the ranks of the SBLive Power 25 rankings in New Jersey. You can get live updates of Willow Township vs Camden on SBLive/SI.

You can follow all of the New Jersey football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive New Jersey High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the New Jersey high school football action on Friday night:

