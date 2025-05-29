New Jersey’s Delbarton School announces 2025 Football schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.
Delbarton, a school long renowned for its success on the gridiron, and under the direction of 23-year head coach Brian Bowers, finished the 2024 campaign with a 7-3 record and the No. 16 ranking in the final High School on SI New Jersey football rankings. The Green Wave ended its season with a heart-breaking, 9-7, loss to St. Augustine Prep in the NJSIAA State Playoffs.
Bowers is once again prepared to lead the Green Wave in its long tradition of football excellence. Just the third head coach in the 76-year history of the Delbarton football program, under Coach Bowers’ leadership, the Green Wave has won twelve conference championships, competed in five state championship games - and sent scores of players on to prominent college football programs around the country.
Competing with the rest of the non-public powers in the Super Football Conference, five of the nine teams on the Green Wave’s 2025 schedule were ranked in the final High School on SI Top-25 New Jersey Football Rankings a year ago. This season, Delbarton will go up against last season’s No.1 (Bergen Catholic). No. 2 (DePaul Catholic), No. 5 (Don Bosco Prep), No. 22 (St. Peter’s Prep) and No. 24 (Pope John XXIII)-ranked teams.
Before entering its rugged six-game Super Football Conference slate, Delbarton will open the 2025 campaign with three out-of-state opponents, at St. Edward (Ohio) on August 30, at Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania) on September 6 and vs. New York’s Monsignor Farrell on September 13.
2025 Delbarton Football Schedule
August 30 – at St. Edward (Ohio)
September 6 – at Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania)
September 13 – vs. Monsignor Farrell (New York)
September 20 – vs. St. Peter’s Prep
September 27 – vs. Seton Hall Prep
October 4 – at Pope John XXIII
October 18 – at Bergen Catholic
October 25 – vs. DePaul Catholic
November 1 – vs. Paramus Catholic