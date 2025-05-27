High School

New Jersey's Seton Hall Prep Announces 2025 Football Schedule

Six of the nine teams on the Pirates’ 2025 schedule were ranked in the final High School on SI Top-25 New Jersey Football Rankings a year ago

John Beisser

Sep 7, 2024; West Orange, New Jersey, United States; St. Joseph football vs. Seton Hall Prep at Kelly Athletic Complex. St. Joseph takes the field before the start of the game.
Sep 7, 2024; West Orange, New Jersey, United States; St. Joseph football vs. Seton Hall Prep at Kelly Athletic Complex. St. Joseph takes the field before the start of the game. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.

West Orange, NJ’s Seton Hall Prep, under the direction of eighth-year head coach Bill Fitzgerald, finished the 2024 campaign with a 2-8 record. But again, it was against a murderous schedule that featured a plethora of highly-ranked opponents. The Prep’s two victories a season ago came in the opener over Union (34-0) and over Chaminade of New York (10-3.)

After opening the 2025 season at Paramus Catholic (August 21) and Moore Catholic of Staten Island, NY (September 13), the Pirates begin a stretch of five consecutive games, and six of seven overall, against teams that finished in the final 2024 High School on SI New Jersey rankings.

One could make the case that Seton Hall Prep will face the toughest schedule in the state in 2025 as SHP will go up against last season’s No.1 (Bergen Catholic). No. 2 (DePaul Catholic), No. 5 (Don Bosco Prep), No. 16 (Delbarton), No. 22 (St. Peter’s Prep) and No. 24 (Pope John XXIII)-ranked teams.

feed

Published
John Beisser
JOHN BEISSER

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/New Jersey