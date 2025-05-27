New Jersey's Seton Hall Prep Announces 2025 Football Schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.
West Orange, NJ’s Seton Hall Prep, under the direction of eighth-year head coach Bill Fitzgerald, finished the 2024 campaign with a 2-8 record. But again, it was against a murderous schedule that featured a plethora of highly-ranked opponents. The Prep’s two victories a season ago came in the opener over Union (34-0) and over Chaminade of New York (10-3.)
After opening the 2025 season at Paramus Catholic (August 21) and Moore Catholic of Staten Island, NY (September 13), the Pirates begin a stretch of five consecutive games, and six of seven overall, against teams that finished in the final 2024 High School on SI New Jersey rankings.
One could make the case that Seton Hall Prep will face the toughest schedule in the state in 2025 as SHP will go up against last season’s No.1 (Bergen Catholic). No. 2 (DePaul Catholic), No. 5 (Don Bosco Prep), No. 16 (Delbarton), No. 22 (St. Peter’s Prep) and No. 24 (Pope John XXIII)-ranked teams.