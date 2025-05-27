New Jersey's St. Peter’s Prep announces 2025 Football schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.
St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, a school long renowned for its success on the gridiron, and under the direction of fifth-year head coach Rich Hansen III, finished the 2024 campaign with a 4-6 record but due to its off the charts strength of schedule, still managed to rank No. 22 in the final High School on SI New Jersey football rankings. But again, it was against a murderous schedule that featured a plethora of highly-ranked opponents.
Hansen III was named the head football coach at St. Peter's Prep at the conclusion of the 2020 season. He took over from his father, Rich Hansen, who retired after 33 seasons. Rich Hansen III previously served as the team's defensive coordinator
The Marauders will again play a gauntlet of a schedule in 2025, squaring off against no less than five teams that finished in state’s Top-25 a year ago. After opening the season with Paramus Catholic (August 29), at Union City (September 6) and vs. Shabazz (September 13), five of SPP’s final six games are against teams that finished in the final School High on SI New Jersey football rankings.
2025 Schedule
August 29 – vs. Paramus Catholic
September 6 – at Union City
September 13 – Shabazz
September 20 – at Delbarton
September 27 – vs. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale)
October 4 – at Seton Hall Prep
October 17 – vs. DePaul Catholic
October 25 – at Pope John XXIII
October 31 – at Don Bosco Prep