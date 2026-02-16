High School

New Jersey Sophomore Shatters School Record with 55 Points in 205-Point Overtime Classic

Milan Suarez, a 6-6 sophomore, set a Gloucester Tech record with 55 points and 18 rebounds to spark a wild, high-scoring overtime win over Clayton in a victory that boosted the Cheetahs' South Jersey Group 4 playoff hopes.

Liam Gorman (11) of Gloucester looks for a way around Burlington City's Aaron Young during their Group 1 state semifinal in Toms River on Thursday, Mar. 10, 2022. Basketball Burlington City Vs Gloucester 3 / Adam Monacelli / USA TODAY NETWORK

Milan Suarez delivered an unforgettable performance, shattering his own school record by pouring in 55 points as Gloucester Tech rallied to defeat Clayton 105-100 in overtime.

The 6-6 sophomore added 18 rebounds in a wild contest that saw a combined 205 points scored. His previous career best was 36 points against Pennsville on December 27, which had also set the school mark at the time.

Clayton Fights Back with Strong Scoring

James Fritz led Clayton with a season-high 41 points, including five three-pointers. Jackson Venuto chipped in a season-best 20 points, also hitting five triples. Despite the effort, Clayton has dropped five of its last six games.

Gloucester Tech Revives Playoff Hopes

The win came at a crucial moment for the Cheetahs, who entered the game on a three-game skid but still harbor South Jersey Group 4 playoff ambitions. They now sit 14th in power points in the section, with Saturday marking the qualifying cutoff.

Clayton appeared poised to end those hopes by outscoring Gloucester Tech 25-13 in the third quarter to build a 10-point lead heading into the fourth.

Adjusting to the Pressure

Gloucester Tech coach McNeil Wrice noted that his team initially struggled with Clayton's aggressive, in-your-face pressing style. Once they adjusted, they began feeding Suarez as a reliable option who could stress any defense.

“I think we got a little rattled by the way they play,” Gloucester Tech coach McNeil Wrice told NJAdvance Media. “They like to come up in your face, and I think we had to adjust to that. But we started finding Milan as a safety valve in what we were doing. He can put a lot of pressure on a defense.”

The Clippers' four-man front press with one defender back actually created opportunities for Suarez and teammate Carl Schmidt. The duo attacked the basket relentlessly, often turning plays into two-on-one or three-on-one advantages. Suarez capitalized effectively in transition.

Dominating the Final Stretch

Over the last eight minutes of regulation, Gloucester Tech outscored Clayton 29-19. Carl Schmidt finished with 29 points and 10 assists, while Ethan Morris added 10 assists and Charles Donaldson contributed six points and 11 rebounds.

The game was knotted at 88 after regulation, forcing overtime where the Cheetahs pulled away 17-12 to improve to 11-12 overall.

Suarez on a Roll

Suarez has now scored in double figures in five consecutive games and grabbed 67 rebounds during that span. Wrice praised the team's recent focus in practice, saying the group is starting to trust and believe in one another more.

“He’s had a pretty good couple of games,” Wrice said. “We’re lucky to have him. The team has been focusing a little more in practice and bringing what we’re working on out to the court. We’re starting to trust and believe in each other.”

Suarez credited his teammates for getting him the ball consistently. He emphasized that while the defense allowed 100 points, the team is playing better as a unit overall.

Rematch Looms

The two teams meet again Tuesday when Gloucester Tech hosts Clayton in a Tri-County Conference Tournament quarterfinal. Suarez is already thinking about adjustments, expecting Clayton might shift to more man-to-man defense.

