NJ 5-Star Is the Only Northeast Region Player Selected to Compete at the Nike Hoop Summit
Deron Rippey, Jr., a five-star Duke basketball commit who plays at New Jersey's Blair Academy, has the distinction of being the lone representative from the Northeast region of the United States, boy or girl, to be named to play at the Nike Hoop Summit.
International Spotlight: Nike Hoop Summit Selection
The event pits America’s top high school seniors against a World Team of elite international prospects aged 19 or younger. As the only Northeast representative on either men’s or women’s roster, Rippey joins stars like U19 World Cup champions Caleb Holt, Brandon McCoy, Jordan Smith Jr., and Tyran Stokes-plus fellow Duke commit Cameron Williams—under coach Nick LoGalbo.
A USA U17 finalist and multiple Junior National Team mini-camp participant, Rippey is a complete guard with a reputation as a relentless full-court defender, elite facilitator, and improving scorer.
With Blair chasing another state title and Rippey set to shine globally before Durham, his trajectory screams NBA potential.
Early Development and Junior Year Dominance
A native of the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, Rippey began taking basketball seriously around age eight, influenced by his father, a former Division I player at East Carolina University. He began his career playing at the prestigious Rectory School, a boarding school in Promfret, Conn., where he spent his sixth through eighth-year grades.
Transferring to Blair, which is located in Blairstown, N.J., he became a cornerstone under coach Joe Mantegna. As a junior in 2024-25, he earned Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year honors, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game. He led Blair to a 24-4 record, the Prep Open State Tournament title, and the Mid-Atlantic Prep League (MAPL) championship, including a standout triple-double performance in the final.
Summer and Grassroots Rise
On the Adidas AAU circuit, competing for the New Heights Lightning, Rippey averaged 15.2 points, 5.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 steals, shooting 38.1% from three-point range. A highlight came in a matchup against fellow five-star Taylen Kinney, where he posted 22 points and 11 assists, forcing overtime with clutch defense and securing the win.
Elite Status and Duke Commitment
Hailing from Brooklyn, N.Y., the 6-foot-2, 175-pound point guard has risen rapidly. Ranked as the No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2026 by multiple outlets, Rippey committed to Duke on December 30, 2025. This bolsters the Blue Devils’ top-ranked 2026 class alongside fellow five-stars like Williams Howard. His explosive athleticism, defensive tenacity, and playmaking have drawn NBA comparisons to gritty, high-motor guards.
Senior Season Surge
Now in his senior year, Rippey is powering an undefeated Blair squad (7-0 overall, including strong MAPL play), with 18.6 ppg. Blair’s hot start features impressive national-level wins: A 118-61 blowout over Great Barrington Academy, a 102-77 rout of Vermont Academy, a thrilling 91-87 victory over No. 3-ranked Newman School at the Scholar Roundball Classic, where Rippey exploded for 28 points (9-of-16 FG, 6-of-11 from three), plus 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals.
Blair also owns a dominant 106-54 win over CATS Academy and a 78-52 triumph over highly-regarded Our Savior Lutheran at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic and a gritty 73-55 road win at Peddie to open the new year, with Rippey contributing 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Most recently, the clutch 60-57 win over powerhouse Patrick School at the Iverson Classic, earning team MVP honors amid game-winning plays.
These victories build on Blair’s legacy of recent MAPL titles and position the Bucs for another deep postseason push.