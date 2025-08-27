Nutley vs. River Dell: High-Stakes Week 0 Clash in Essex-Bergen
An exciting early-season Super Football Conference (SFC) matchup is set for this week, as a rising Nutley program, rebounding from playoff drought, is set to battle a consistent River Dell contender keen to start fast.
For both teams, the game doubles as a measuring stick: Nutley seeks momentum and confidence, while River Dell looks to reinforce its position as a sectional powerhouse.
What to Expect
River Dell brings a disciplined, multiple spread-option offense led by returning stars like senior quarterback Zion Yoon, who threw for 1,158 yards, added 308 rushing yards, and scored 12 rushing touchdowns last season. They also return a physical RB in Cain Lanza, who contributed 504 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. With continuity on both sides of the ball, River Dell is expected to control tempo and attack each level.
Nutley, meanwhile, is on an upward trajectory. After reaching the state playoffs for the first time in three years, Raider head coach Chris Helm says the team is “a little bit older” and more prepared. Junior quarterback Brady King stood out last year when taking over midseason, throwing for 508 yards and 4 touchdowns. He's surrounded by dynamic offensive talent, including leading receiver Jeremiah Tirado (383 yards on 25 catches) and edge weapon Jalyn Caraballo, who averaged 26 yards per reception as a junior
Tale of the Tape
- River Dell (2024): A strong 8–4 season concluding with a deep playoff run—section finals appearance. They scored 330 total points (27.5 ppg) while allowing 211 (17.6 ppg)
- Nutley (2024): Broke a playoff drought but suffered a 42–0 loss to state finalist Phillipsburg, highlighting the existing gap. However, their season ended with noticeable growth and belief under a transforming coaching staff
- Coaching & Culture: River Dell retains its multi-year starters and rhythm on both sides. Nutley returns a motivated, steadily improving squad hungry to punch above expectations.
Game Details
Date: Aug 28, 2025
Location: River Dell High Shool
Kickoff Time: 6 PM