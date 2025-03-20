Sean Carty promoted to head football coach of Montgomery (New Jersey)
Montgomery High School dipped into Somerset County football royalty by officially naming Sean Carty as its new head coach, as the Somerville High School graduate and former Rutgers wide receiver succeeds Zoran Milich, who resigned in January after starting the program 25 years ago.
Carty has served as an assistant under Milich the past seven years, primarily as Montgomery’s offensive coordinator. His father, Kevin Carty, Sr., a longtime state-championship winning coach, is the patriarch of a family that has had its fingerprints all over Somerset County for decades.
Sean Carty’s older brother is Hillsborough High School state-championship winning head coach Kevin Carty Jr., who has guided the Raiders for the past 14 seasons after spending his first six years as a head coach at nearby Bound Brook High School. Sean Carty was his brother’s defensive coordinator for seven years before switching to the offensive side of the ball at Montgomery.
His younger brother is current University of Delaware head football coach Ryan Carty. All three sons played for their father at Somerville.
Sean Carty told MyCentralJersey.com that he was perfectly content serving as an assistant under Milich, teaching at the school, and having his three sons grow up in the community.
“I appreciated my role with Coach Milich. He was so influential to getting me here to Montgomery and supporting me through everything, from my athletics career to my teaching career to my coaching career,” Carty said. “I was very comfortable as an assistant, so I wasn’t looking for a head coaching job anywhere else. I’m glad Coach Milich got to coach for as long as he wanted to coach and I’m glad to be getting the opportunity to keep this going.”
“Sean Carty is the perfect choice to lead the Montgomery High School football program,” Milich said in an interview with CentralJersey.com. “He is totally prepared for this opportunity after putting in many years mastering all three phases of the game — as an offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and special teams coach. On top of that, he’s deeply committed to building the future of the program, having just launched the tackle youth football program this past season and consistently running a variety of youth football initiatives.
“His passion, leadership, and dedication to developing young athletes is unmatched,” Millich continued. “I have no doubt he will elevate the program to new heights while continuing to build a culture of excellence, integrity, and heart. Montgomery football is in great hands. This is a home run hire!”
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App