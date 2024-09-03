Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings (9/3/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New Jersey Aug. 29-31 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Garden State is Bergen Catholic followed by the DePaul Catholic followed by Delbarton and Hun.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New Jersey's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 2 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings
1. Bergen Catholic (0-1)
Yes, we know. Starting off the rankings with an 0-1 team might be odd, but when you lose to one of the top teams in the country (IMG Academy), things are a little different.
2. DePaul Catholic (1-0)
We really like what the Spartans have been building with quarterback Derek Zammit at the helm. DePaul Catholic kicked things off with a 47-15 dismantling of Pope John XXIII.
3. Delbarton (1-0)
Being able to smack around a solid Iona Prep team from New York was an impressive start for the Green Wave. Quarterback Jadon Prinzivalli threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns.
4. Hun (1-0)
Jack Moran was a player possessed in a 42-38 victory over Mt. Carmel of Chicago last week. The senior completed 18-of-27 passes for 517 yards and five touchdowns.
5. Millville (1-0)
The Thunderbolts will be testedin the next couple of games versus Atlantic City and Mainland Regional.
6. St. Augustine Prep (1-0)
One of the most impressive teams last week was the Hermits, who cruised to a 35-6 victory over Donovan Catholic.
7. Seton Hall Prep (1-0)
The Pirates needed less than 200 yards of offense to defeat Union 34-0 in the opening week.
8. St. Joseph Regional (0-1)
I mean, how much can we ding the Green Knights in a 31-21 loss to nationally ranked St. Frances Academy (Maryland)? A Week 2 meeting with Seton Hall is one of the top games on the slate.
9. Don Bosco Prep (0-1)
The Ironmen went on the road to Ohio and fell 21-7 to Archbishop Hoban. This week they face Red Bank Catholic.
10. Winslow Township (1-0)
Karon Ali rushed for 118 yards and scored a touchdown in a 21-0 win over Montclair.
11. Red Bank Catholic (0-1)
Red Bank Catholic has a chance to move up the rankings this week when they faceNo. 9 Don Bosco Prep.
12. Toms River North (1-0)
The Mariners opened things up with a dominat 31-2 win over Downingtown East. We think Week 3 will be a test against Point Pleasant Boro.
13. Camden (1-0)
Mahki Brunson led the balanced offensive attack in Week 1 with 239 yards and four touchdowns.
14. Point Pleasant Boro (1-0)
It was a strong start to the season for Panthers as they rolled to a 49-7 rout of Steinert to open 2024.
15. Willingboro (2-0)
Already with a couple wins under their belt, the Chimeras big test won't come until Oct. 4th against Timber Creek Regional.
16. Delsea (0-0)
The Crusaders begin their season this week on the road against Woodstown.
17. Cherokee (1-0)
The Chiefs have a tough stretch of games ahead with St. Augustine Prep, Mainland Regional, Atlantic City and Shawnee coming up.
18. Mainland Regional (1-0)
One of the teams opening up the 'Battle at the Beach' series was Mustangs, who defeated Atlantic City 30-18. Next up is Hammonton.
19. St. Thomas Aquinas (0-1)
The Trojans fell 38-26 to Mount St. Joseph (Maryland) in he Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic. Now they set their sights on Lincoln this week.
20. Pope John XXIII (0-1)
The Lions end up starting at No. 20 after a 47-15 loss to No. 2 DePaul Catholic. They'll have a chance to bounce bck versus No. 21 (see below) Paramus Catholic.
21. Paramus Catholic (1-0)
Xavier Williams led the Paladins with 240 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-47 win over St. Peter's Prep last week.
22. Somerville (1-0)
The Pioneers barely pulled off a 21-20 win over Hillsborough last week and take on Cranford in Week 2.
23. Holmdel (1-0)
Holmdel opened up the campaign with a thrilling 38-32 win over Long Branch. Jack Cannon totaled 279 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
24. Shawnee (1-0)
The Renegades kicked off the season with the resounding 33-6 victory over Northern Burlington. Brett Lundberg rushed for 257 yards and three scores in Week 1.
25. Timber Creek Regional (1-0)
Amir Reason-Dallas ruhed for 104 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown in leading the Chargers to a 21-14 victory over Pleasantville. Up next is Notre Dame.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports