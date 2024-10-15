Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in New Jersey so far in 2024?
We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in New Jersey and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that freshmen are showing out in Garden State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top freshmen football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in New Jersey. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing freshman high school football player in New Jersey.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes on October 31st, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Zymere Weaver, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Very efficient under center for St. Thomas Aquinas this season, Weaver has completed 20-of-24 passes for 343 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. Not too bad for a freshman quarterback.
Ryan Corwin, QB, Monmouth Regional
Seeing time under center as a freshman, Corwin has been solid for Monmouth Regional this fall. Corwin has thrown for 418 yards on 29 completions and two touchdowns.
Patrick Randolph, RB, Park Ridge
One of the state’s best freshman when it comes to production has been Randolph. The running back has carried the rock 121 times for 891 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. Randolph has also made 52 tackles and two sacks on defense.
Cole Anderson, RB, Shawnee
Another running back that’s been amassing some yardage this season is Anderson. The first-year varsity runner has rushed for 485 yards on 83 carries and scored five touchdowns.
Neo Echevarria, RB, Kipp Cooper Norcross
Echevarria’s impact at Kipp Cooper Norcross has been primarily on the offensive end of the ball out of the backfield. The freshman has rushed for 388 yards on 71 carries and scored four touchdowns.
Mekhi Parker, WR, Glassboro
The Glassboro wide receiver leads all freshman in the yardage department with 220 yards on just 10 catches, scoring two touchdowns.
Gage Boyle, LB, Point Pleasant Beach
Boyle has played a lot of linebacker this fall for Point Pleasant Beach as the freshman has notched 50 tackles and five of them have gone for a loss.
Chaz Cusimano, S, Delbarton
Not everyday you see freshmen stepping on varsity and playing in the secondary. Cusimano has done just that for Delbarton, making 26 tackles and intercepting three passes.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports