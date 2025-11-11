Vote! Who should be New Jersey’s High School Football Player of the Week? – Nov. 11, 2025
Each week during the fall sports season, High School On SI New Jersey will gather and compile the top high school performances across the state.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
In last week’s poll, Montgomery senior quarterback Jack Kristjanson came out on top by garnering 84% of the votes.
OK, it’s time to get started with this week’s candidates, each of whom is listed in alphabetical order below.
Marvin Burroughs, Atlantic City, So., QB
Burroughs delivered a standout performance, leading Atlantic City to a 42-0 upset over three-time defending state champion Toms River North. The sophomore completed 15-of-23 passes for 274 yards, throwing four touchdowns and one interception. His TD passes included 31 and 33 yards to Don’Taye Thompson, 15 yards to Hanif Rios, and 82 yards to Kenai Austin.
Jack Cannon, Holmdel, Sr., QB
Cannon was electric, throwing six touchdown passes and rushing for three scores – accounting for nine touchdowns in all for the game - in Holmdel’s 65-42 Central Jersey Group 3 semifinal win over their rivals. He completed 12-of-14 passes for six TDs and rushed 12 times for 175 yards.
Karriem Coston, Shabazz, Jr., QB/DB
Coston orchestrated a 47-0 rout of Rutherford, throwing four touchdown passes and scoring on a 5-yard run. The junior QB led top-seeded Shabazz to a 20-0 first-quarter lead with a 52-yard TD to Zaiden McDonald, an 8-yard score to Nosym Brown, and a 50-yard pass to Nasir Richardson.
Donte Davis, Burlington City, Sr., RB/DB
Davis powered Burlington City to a 52-21 win over previously unbeaten Manville, rushing 14 times for 199 yards and a 53-yard touchdown. He also caught an 8-yard TD pass, contributing on both sides of the ball for the Blue Devils.
Sam Dech, Phillipsburg, Sr., RB/LB
Dech ran 23 times for 217 yards, just shy of his career high, and scored twice in a 35-7 win over Colonia. He added three tackles on defense. Dech has 1,250 rushing yards and 19 TDs on 126 carries this season, with career totals of 2,668 yards and 34 TDs.
Ahmad Jones, Camden, Sr., QB
Jones fueled Camden’s 46-6 blowout of Manasquan, completing 22-of-29 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns. He connected with Ibn Muhammad for 46- and 18-yard TDs, Masi Muhammad for 20 yards, Scott Freeman for 15 yards, and Ah’Zeir Pagan for 9 yards.
Tucker Kanning, Northern Highlands, Jr., RB/DB
Kanning shone in a 20-7 win over Mount Olive, rushing 16 times for 115 yards and two TDs. He added eight tackles, returned two punts for 24 yards (long of 13), and punted twice for 63 yards (long of 40). His eight tackles marked a season high for the Ho-Ho-Kus native.
Brody Leonard, Haddonfield, Sr., RB
Leonard dominated in Haddonfield’s 28-13 win over Lower Cape May, rushing 35 times for a career-high 234 yards and scoring on 2- and 12-yard runs. He also caught a 15-yard TD pass, helping secure a 14-7 halftime lead. Leonard has 377 yards and four TDs in two playoff games.
Robbie O’Connor, Millville, Jr., QB
O’Connor was near-flawless in a 42-0 shutout of Northern Burlington, completing 18-of-21 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He threw 36- and 33-yard TDs to Reggie Holley and 45- and 75-yard scores to Jaden Days.
Jalen Parker, Winslow, Jr., QB
The All-State junior QB competed 11-of-17 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in a 47-7 rout of Shawnee. Parker hit Nyqir Helton for 37- and 87-yard TDs, Jaylon Moss for 26 yards, Quayd Hendrix for 17 yards, and TJ Maddox for 18 yards. He added 30 yards on four rushes.
Michael Ruggiano, Cedar Grove, Sr., WR/DB
Ruggiano hauled in seven catches for a career-high 161 yards and a touchdown, helping Cedar Grove upset top-seeded Mountain Lakes, 22-15. He has 36 receptions for 763 yards and six TDs this season, with career totals of 46 catches for 1,003 yards and seven TDs.
Amari Sabb, Glassboro, Sr., WR/DB
Sabb was dynamic in Glassboro’s 35-0 win over Salem, rushing 11 times for 127 yards and scoring on 5- and 10-yard runs. The high major Division I prospect also had five catches for 33 yards and made four tackles on defense.
David Smith, Butler, Sr., QB
Smith dazzled in a 49-13 win over New Milford, rushing 23 times for 310 yards and five touchdowns while passing for 27 yards on 2-of-6 attempts. He has rushed for five TDs in back-to-back weeks and contributed to four or more TDs in six of Butler’s last seven games.
Daysir Spille, Immaculata, Sr., RB/DB
Spille rushed 28 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns while adding three tackles and an interception in a 30-6 win over St. Thomas Aquinas. He has 1,466 rushing yards and 29 TDs on 185 carries this season.
Nazeer Whittaker, Brick Memorial, Sr., RB
Whittaker set career highs with 19 carries and 237 yards, scoring twice in a 40-7 win over Steinert. His 93-yard TD run opened the scoring, and he added a 1-yard score. Whittaker has 892 yards and six TDs on 111 carries this season.
