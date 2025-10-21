Vote! Who should be New Jersey’s High School Football Player of the Week? – Oct. 21, 2025
Each week during the fall sports season, High School On SI New Jersey will gather and compile the top high school performances across the state.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
In last week’s poll,Dayton High School junior running back Tyler Fuscaldo came out on top by garnering 56% of the votes while Red Bank Catholic freshman running back Gabe Kemp was second with 37% of the vote.
OK, it’s time to get started with this week’s candidates, each of whom is listed in alphabetical order below.
Andrew Avent, Rahway, Sr., RB/LB
Avent used just nine carries to amass 240 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday, achieving four major milestones in leading the Indians to a 41-6 win over New Brunswick. The 6-2, 210-pounder eclipsed 4,000 career rushing yards and set three new program records for single-season rushing (1,520 yards), career touchdowns (54), and career points (330). Avent also recorded two tackles despite playing in only the game’s first 15 minutes.
Axcel Bailey, Overbrook, Jr., RB
The Rams secured their third consecutive victory, defeating Audubon 48-18. Bailey tied his career-high with 211 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, plus a TD reception. He scored on runs of 67, 11, and 54 yards, with his 18-yard TD catch opening the scoring in the first quarter. Bailey’s effort pushed him past 1,000 yards, bringing his season totals to 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns—both team highs.
Dom Delgrippo, Cinnaminson, Sr., RB/LB
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder has had an impressive final season for the Pirates. In a 42-7 rout of Moorestown, Delgrippo accounted for all six touchdowns. He scored on two 1-yard runs, two 45-yard runs, a 67-yard TD reception, and an 11-yard interception return. He finished with 156 yards on 12 carries and five tackles. Delgrippo leads Cinnaminson in rushing (428 yards, seven TDs on 87 carries), receiving (nine catches, 213 yards, two TDs), and tackles (69).
Paul Jones III, Weequahic, Sr., QB/DB
Jones III led the offense with precision on Friday, completing 7-of-9 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns while rushing twice for 64 yards and a score in a 49-0 rout of Snyder. The Tennessee State commit has completed 27-of-50 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns this season, with career totals of 3,403 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 1,092 rushing yards, and 15 TDs.
Joe Livio, Brick Memorial, Jr., TE
With Southern focused on Brick Memorial’s outside speed, the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder had a breakout game on Friday. Livio, whose prior bests were three catches and 53 yards, hauled in eight passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, helping the Golden Mustangs (6-2) to a 19-14 win. His TD gave Brick Memorial the lead in the first quarter. Livio also added five tackles at defensive end.
Brayden Longo, Mount Olive, Jr., RB/LB
Longo delivered another stellar performance on Friday. In No. 19 Mount Olive’s 31-17 victory over Wayne Valley, he rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while adding an 87-yard kickoff return TD and a 67-yard punt return TD. The Rutgers baseball commit accounted for all four of the Marauders’ touchdowns.
Delano Mann, Bishop Eustace, Jr., WR/DB
Weeks after Lindenwold’s Charles Barbour broke a 26-year-old South Jersey receiving record, Mann nearly surpassed it. He caught 11 passes for 284 yards—the fourth-highest total in history—and three touchdowns in Eustace’s 25-14 win over Wildwood. His TD receptions of 33, 87, and 59 yards came in the second half, helping Eustace secure at least a share of the United Division title.
Thomas Marabuto, New Egypt, So., QB
Marabuto set a school record with 401 passing yards in a thrilling 50-43 win over Asbury Park on Friday. He also posted career highs in completions (22), attempts (32), and touchdowns (4). His previous bests were 13 completions and 159 yards against Point Pleasant Beach earlier this season. Marabuto threw two TDs to WR Clyde Ferris (65 and 88 yards), who set a school record with 263 receiving yards on seven catches.
Caiden Miller, Montgomery, Sr., RB/LB
Miller ran 21 times for 128 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on Friday, guiding the Cougars to a 43-15 upset over 18th-ranked, unbeaten Sayreville. Scoring twice in the first half, he helped Montgomery take a 16-15 lead they never lost. Miller has 623 yards and 10 touchdowns on 116 carries this season.
Amauris Peguero, Perth Amboy, Jr., QB
Peguero completed 9-of-15 passes for career-best 224 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Panthers (1-7) to a 34-14 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood, snapping a 16-game losing streak. The first-year starter had not previously exceeded 93 yards or one TD in a game.
Devyn Radoian, Old Tappan, Sr., RB/LB
Radoian set career highs in carries, yards, and touchdowns in No. 7 Old Tappan’s 47-28 win over Wayne Hills on Friday. He carried 30 times for 165 yards and four scores, surpassing 100 yards early in the second half. His season rushing totals are 84 carries for 476 yards and nine touchdowns.
Justin Scaramuzzo, St. Joseph, Sr., QB/S
Scaramuzzo went 12-of-15 for 231 yards and matched his career-high five touchdowns, while rushing for 73 yards and a TD, leading the 15th-ranked Falcons (7-0) to a 41-19 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday. He has completed 55-of-85 passes for 895 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception, plus a team-high 528 rushing yards and 11 TDs this season. Over two years, he has 2,848 passing yards and 29 TDs.
David Smith, Butler, Sr., QB
Smith shone in Butler’s 42-7 NJIC semifinal win over Becton on Friday, rushing 19 times for 225 yards and four touchdowns while passing for 118 yards and a score on 4-of-9 attempts. It’s his second five-touchdown game this season and his second NJ.com Player of the Week honor in two weeks.
Trey Tagliaferri, Bergen Catholic, So., QB
Tagliaferri delivered his best performance yet on Saturday, completing 14-of-20 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns, plus a three-yard rush, in No. 2 Bergen Catholic’s 42-7 win over Delbarton. His season TD-to-interception ratio is 17:1, with a 65.1% completion rate.
Aidan Vesuvio-Bush, Somerville, Sr., RB/DB
Vesuvio-Bush set a career-high with 288 rushing yards, tied his best with three touchdowns, and surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season on Friday, powering Somerville to a 40-28 win over Plainfield. It was his second straight three-touchdown game and fourth this season, with 1,042 yards and 14 touchdowns on 167 carries.
