Wayne Hills vs. West Essex: Week 1 Clash of Contenders
This isn’t just an early-season game—it’s a measuring stick for both programs. Wayne Hills enters the year hungry to reestablish itself among North Jersey’s elite, while West Essex, a perennial contender, aims to build on last season’s deep playoff run. With senior leadership and veteran playmakers on both sides, expect a physical, playoff-like atmosphere in North Caldwell under the Friday night lights.
What to Expect
West Essex looks to rebound after the Week 0 loss to Old Tappan. Senior quarterback Jake Long leads the way after posting 1,178 passing yards and 9 touchdowns in 2024, while also adding 257 rushing yards and 2 scores in their multi-option attack. Against Old Tappan, he registered 68 passing yards and hit senior WR Justin Perini for a touchdown. Look for their defense to lift in Week 1 after giving up over 200 receiving yards and three rushing scores as well.
Wayne Hills counters with a junior-heavy group that blends toughness with athleticism. Standouts like QB James Wolf and WR David Van Hook give the Patriots a big impact on the offensive side of the ball. The duo went off in Week 0 vs Wheat Ridge (CO) with Wolf going 4-5 for 154 yards and three touchdowns, while Van Hook hauled in 117 receiving yards on 4 catches, all touchdowns, including another by senior QB Mike Fitzsimons.
Tale of the Tape
West Essex (0-1): Opened with a narrow 20-point loss at home to Old Tappan—raising questions about offensive execution and defensive consistency.
Wayne Hills (1-0): Entering Week 1 off a dominating 36-point opening win on the road, leaning on offensive firepower and strong play from two-way skill players.
Game Details
- Date: Friday, September 5, 2025
- Location: West Essex High School Stadium (North Caldwell, NJ)
- Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM