Wayne Hills vs. West Essex: Week 1 Clash of Contenders

The 2025 SFC season officially heats up in Week 1 as the Wayne Hills Patriots square off against the West Essex Knights on September 5.

From left, Wayne Hills’ Braden Viray, Vasili Vasilopoulos, Anthony Cuccinello, and head coach Wayne Demikoff sit down for a panel during Super Football Conference Media Day at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.
This isn’t just an early-season game—it’s a measuring stick for both programs. Wayne Hills enters the year hungry to reestablish itself among North Jersey’s elite, while West Essex, a perennial contender, aims to build on last season’s deep playoff run. With senior leadership and veteran playmakers on both sides, expect a physical, playoff-like atmosphere in North Caldwell under the Friday night lights.

What to Expect

West Essex looks to rebound after the Week 0 loss to Old Tappan. Senior quarterback Jake Long leads the way after posting 1,178 passing yards and 9 touchdowns in 2024, while also adding 257 rushing yards and 2 scores in their multi-option attack. Against Old Tappan, he registered 68 passing yards and hit senior WR Justin Perini for a touchdown. Look for their defense to lift in Week 1 after giving up over 200 receiving yards and three rushing scores as well.

Wayne Hills counters with a junior-heavy group that blends toughness with athleticism. Standouts like QB James Wolf and WR David Van Hook give the Patriots a big impact on the offensive side of the ball. The duo went off in Week 0 vs Wheat Ridge (CO) with Wolf going 4-5 for 154 yards and three touchdowns, while Van Hook hauled in 117 receiving yards on 4 catches, all touchdowns, including another by senior QB Mike Fitzsimons.

Tale of the Tape

West Essex (0-1): Opened with a narrow 20-point loss at home to Old Tappan—raising questions about offensive execution and defensive consistency.

Wayne Hills (1-0): Entering Week 1 off a dominating 36-point opening win on the road, leaning on offensive firepower and strong play from two-way skill players.

Game Details

  • Date: Friday, September 5, 2025
  • Location: West Essex High School Stadium (North Caldwell, NJ)
  • Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM
KERVIN COLEMAN

Kervin Coleman is from Passaic, New Jersey, and a graduate of Kean University with a Bachelor's degree in Communications Journalism. He is also a former college athlete, playing middle and outside linebacker. He has a strong passion for journalism through experience and dedication, and the goal is to showcase those abilities and make an impact on the sports journalism landscape. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

