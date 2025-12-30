New Mexico high school football final rushing leaders from 2025, vote for the best
The final snap has been taken. The final pass has been tossed. No more tackles. No more touchdowns. The final whistle has blown. High school football in New Mexico has come to a close.
Now that the dust has settled, and before we head into 2026, High School On SI is looking at the top statistical leaders in particular states and listing the top performers from the 2025 campaign to put a bow on the fall for good.
The following stats were pulled from MaxPreps.com and are in order of the most yards (along with other notable stats). All players are running backs unless listed otherwise.
VOTE for which player you think had the best 2025 season at the bottom of the page.
NM TOP 10 RUSHING LEADERS
(Name, position [if necessary], school, year)
(Total yards, TDs, yards per game, yards per carry, games played)
Jordan Herrera, Los Alamos, Jr.
2,224 yds, 34 TDs, 202.2 yds/game, 8.72 yds/carry, 11 GP
Hershul Olloway Jr., St. Pius X (Albuquerque), Jr.
1,930 yds, 28 TDs, 160.8 yds/game, 12.22 yds/carry, 12 GP
Daniel Amaro, Las Cruces, Sr.
1,927 yds, 42 TDs, 148.2 yds/game, 9.98 yds/carry, 13 GP
Cross Figg, Texico, So.
1,903 yds, 22 TDs, 158.6 yds/game, 8.69 yds/carry, 12 GP
Cael Walton, Raton, RB/WR, Jr.
1,791 yds, 15 TDs, 162.8 yds/game, 10.72 yds/carry, 11 GP
Devon Chavez, Estancia, Fr.
1,674 yds, 14 TDs, 152.2 yds/game, 7.41 yds/carry, 11 GP
Jose Tapia, Highland (Albuquerque), Sr.
1,603 yds, 13 TDs, 133.6 yds/game, 7.74 yds/carry, 12 GP
Jasper Nelson, Santa Fe, Sr.
1,560 yds, 16 TDs, 156.0 yds/game, 6.58 yds/carry, 10 GP
Junior Medrano, Hobbs, QB, Jr.
1,475 yds, 16 TDs, 122.9 yds/game, 9.05 yds/carry, 12 GP
Landon Noble, Newcomb, Sr.
1,463 yds, 9 TDs, 146.3 yds/game, 4.80 yds/carry, 10 GP
VOTING POLL
(Poll closes Jan. 5 at 8 p.m.)
2025 NM STATE FINAL RESULTS
Class 6A: Cleveland Storm claimed the top classification with a 35–28 win over Las Cruces in the 6A title game.
Class 5A: Artesia Bulldogs edged Roswell 25–24 in a tightly contested 5A championship.
Class 4A: Bloomfield Bobcats dominated St. Pius X 58–27 to secure the 4A crown.
Class 3A: St. Michael’s Horsemen beat Dexter 28–21 to win the 3A title, preserving one of the program’s historic football traditions.
Class 2A: Texico Wolverines rolled to a 42–7 victory over Eunice in the 2A championship game.
8-Man: Fort Sumner/House captured the eight-man title with a 28–14 win over Melrose.
6-Man: Logan clinched the six-man championship in a thrilling 32–31 victory over Grady.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: