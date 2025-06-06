Final Top 10 New Mexico High School Baseball State Rankings (6/5/2025)
With the conclusions of the 2025 high school baseball season in New Mexico, we are proud to announce our Final 2025 New Mexico High School Baseball State Rankings, led by top-ranked Sandia, the Class 5A state champs.
1. Sandia (24-8)
The Matadors finish the season ranked first after they defeated Eldorado in the Class 5A state championship 13-4. They also overcame a five-game losing streak in late April and early May en route to the championship.
2. Eldorado (23-9)
Prior to their loss in the state championship, the Golden Eagles were in the midst of an 11-game winning streak which did include wins over Sandia.
3. Artesia (25-6)
The Bulldogs enjoyed immense success this season as they won their district while also winning the Class 4A state championship 6-3 over Bloomfield. They also ended the season on a 14-game winning streak.
4. La Cueva (25-4)
The Bears had the best overall record this season, but unfortunately their season was cut short when they were eliminated by Los Lunas 9-6 in the quarterfinals. However, they did manage to win their district which they can build upon for next season.
5. Rio Rancho (23-7)
Prior to the playoffs, the Rams won their district which provided them the confidence that they needed for the postseason. They made it as far as the semifinals where they lost to the eventual 5A state champion, Sandia, 9-5.
6. Los Lunas (19-11)
After finishing tied for first in their district, the Tigers played excellent baseball by making it all the way to the Class 5A state semifinals.
7. Centennial (22-7)
The Hawks are another team in the final rankings that also won their district. They played consistent, good baseball all season with only three losses in the final two months of the season.
8. New Mexico Military Institute (22-6)
The Colts ended their season on a 13-game winning streak with their final victory coming in the Class 3A state championship where they defeated Robertson 7-1. They also won their district by one game this season.
9. Carlsbad (22-7)
The Cavemen enjoyed a successful season that saw them win their win their district with a perfect 6-0 record. However, they were eliminated in the first round by Cibola in three games in the first round of the playoffs. Even with their elimination early on, the Cavemen displayed fantastic baseball throughout the season.
10. Bloomfield (24-7)
The Bobcats round out the final rankings of the season after they won their district while also advancing to the Class 4A state championship.