Final top 10 New Mexico high school softball rankings (5/23/2025)
As many states have wrapped up their high school softball seasons, it is time to look at the final top 10 New Mexico high school softball rankings. After a perfect season, Centennial finishes the season as the top ranked team in the state followed by La Cueva at number two. After winning the Class 3A state championship, Cobre finishes the season ranked fourth, and Artesia rounds out the rankings checking in at tenth.
Check out the entire list of the final top 10 New Mexico high school softball rankings, as we see it.
1. Centennial (30-0)
The Hawks cemented themselves as one of the best teams in the country this season with their perfect record. They finished with a team batting average of .430 with 58 home runs and 303 runs scored. The pitching staff was also superb all season as they ended the year with a team ERA of 1.78.
2. La Cueva (27-5)
The Bears finish the season ranked after they were defeated by Centennial in the Class 5A state championship game. The finished the season with a .438 batting average with 46 home runs and 367 runs scored.
3. Silver (27-4)
The Fighting Colts ended their year on the highest note when they defeated Lovington 7-0 in the Class 4A state championship. They finished with a .424 batting average with 348 runs scored on the season.
4. Cobre (23-7)
The Indians got hot in the final two months of the season as they only lost twice in 20 games. in this stretch, they also scored double digit runs in 15 games. The ended their season on the highest of notes when they defeated Dexter 5-4 in the Class 3A state championship.
5. Dexter (26-4)
The Demons had a fantastic year, but they ultimately fell short to Cobre in the state championship. However, they did finish as district champs and with a stable nucleus, they should be right back in the hunt for state next season.
6. Las Cruces (20-11)
The Bulldawgs were inconsistent for most of the season which included a five-game losing streak at the end of April. However, they got red hot in the playoffs with wins over Piedra Vista, Alamogordo, Mayfield and Cibola before they were finally defeated by La Cueva.
7. Cibola (24-7)
The Cougars playoff hopes were cut short by Las Cruces, but they did finish the season as district champs. This season, they batted .369 as a team with 223 runs scored. They also had a respectable team ERA of 2.66 this season.
8. Mayfield (21-8)
The Trojans lost six of seven in the middle of April, but they were able to right the ship. From the point on, they won eight straight games before they lost to Centennial before being eliminated by Las Cruces.
9. Lovington (23-10)
After losing to Artesia in the playoffs, the Wildcats navigated the losers' bracket by winning three-straight including a 11-10 win over Artesia to make the state championship game where they fell to Silver.
10. Artesia (22-9)
The Bulldogs round out the final top 10 New Mexico high school softball rankings after they were one game away from playing for the state championship. They had a potent lineup that batted .374 with 41 home runs this season which helped them win their district this season.