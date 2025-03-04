New Mexico (NMAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (3/4/2025)
Top seeds are Volcano Vista (5A), St. Pius X (4A), St. Michael's (3A), Texico (2A) and Logan (1A)
The 2025 New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) has fully released its boys basketball playoff brackets.
All five divisions get underway on Saturday March 8 with play finishing up in a week, on Saturday March 15.
Defending champions are Valcano Vista (5A), Highland (4A), Navajo Prep (3A), Academy for Technology (2A) and Fort Sumner/House (1A).
NMAA 2025 boys basketball brackets
