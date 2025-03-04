High School

New Mexico (NMAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (3/4/2025)

Mitch Stephens

New Mexico boys basketball Santa Fe vs. Academy for Technology and The Classics Feb. 25, 2025
New Mexico boys basketball Santa Fe vs. Academy for Technology and The Classics Feb. 25, 2025 / Photo: Lou Novick

The 2025 New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) has fully released its boys basketball playoff brackets.

All five divisions get underway on Saturday March 8 with play finishing up in a week, on Saturday March 15.

Top seeds are Volcano Vista (5A), St. Pius X (4A), St. Michael's (3A), Texico (2A) and Logan (1A).

Defending champions are Valcano Vista (5A), Highland (4A), Navajo Prep (3A), Academy for Technology (2A) and Fort Sumner/House (1A).

NMAA 2025 boys basketball brackets

