New Mexico (NMAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, championship matchups, game times
Playoff season has reached the point in New Mexico high school football where state championship will be crowned this week.
The postseason finishes up this week as classes 2A-6A have their championship games on Saturday, Nov. 30,
>>New Mexico high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 New Mexico (NMAA) high school football playoffs.
New Mexico high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the New Mexico high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications in the championship games:
Class 6A
Championship matchup
(1) La Cueva vs. (3) Cleveland
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 6A bracket
Class 5A
Championship matchup
(1) Roswell vs. (2) Artesia
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 5A bracket
Class 4A
Championship matchup
(2) St. Pius X vs. (1) Bloomfield
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 4A bracket
Class 3A
Championship matchup
(1) St. Michael's vs. (2) Dexter
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 3A bracket
Class 2A
Championship matchup
(2) Santa Rosa vs. (1) Texico
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 2A bracket
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Ben Dagg @sblivesports