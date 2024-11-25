High School

New Mexico (NMAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, championship matchups, game times

Ben Dagg

Bulldawg Daniel Amaro dives into the end zone for a touchdown as the Centennial Hawks took on the Las Cruces High Bulldawgs on Friday night at Field of Dreams.
Playoff season has reached the point in New Mexico high school football where state championship will be crowned this week.

The postseason finishes up this week as classes 2A-6A have their championship games on Saturday, Nov. 30,

>>New Mexico high school football playoff brackets<<

New Mexico high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Class 6A

Championship matchup

(1) La Cueva vs. (3) Cleveland

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 6A bracket

Class 5A

Championship matchup

(1) Roswell vs. (2) Artesia

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 5A bracket

Class 4A

Championship matchup

(2) St. Pius X vs. (1) Bloomfield

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 4A bracket

Class 3A

Championship matchup

(1) St. Michael's vs. (2) Dexter

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 3A bracket

Class 2A

Championship matchup

(2) Santa Rosa vs. (1) Texico

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 2A bracket

