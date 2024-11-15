High School

New Mexico (NMAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times

Ben Dagg

Rudy Rios carries the ball for the Hawks on one of his many successful attempts as the Centennial Hawks took on the Las Cruces High Bulldawgs on Friday night at Field of Dreams.
Playoff season continues in New Mexico high school football.

The postseason wages on this week as classes 2A-7A begin the quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 15, plus a couple of semifinals and a championship game.

>>New Mexico high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 New Mexico (NMAA) high school football playoffs.

New Mexico high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the New Mexico high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications in the quarterfinals, semis and one championship game:

Class 6A

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) La Cueva vs. (9) Hobbs

1 p.m. Saturday

(5) Las Cruces vs. (4) Volcano Vista

7 p.m. Friday

(6) Los Lunas vs. (3) Cleveland

7 p.m. Friday

(7) Rio Rancho vs. (2) Centennial

7 p.m. Friday

2024 New Mexico Class 6A bracket

Class 5A

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Roswell vs. (9) Highland

7 p.m. Friday

(5) Los Alamos vs. (4) Gadsden

1 p.m. Saturday

(6) Mayfield vs. (3) Deming

7 p.m. Friday

(7) Lovington vs. (2) Artesia

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 5A bracket

Class 4A

Quarterfinal matchups

(8) Valencia vs. (1) Bloomfield

1 p.m. Saturday

(4) Bernalillo vs. (12) Chaparral

6 p.m. Friday

(6) Espanola Valley vs. (3) Taos

6 p.m. Friday

(7) Grants vs. (2) St. Pius X

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 4A bracket

Class 3A

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) St. Michael's vs. (9) Thoreau

1 p.m. Saturday

(5) New Mexico Military Institute vs. (4) Socorro

7 p.m. Friday

(6) West Las Vegas vs. (3) Robertson

1 p.m. Saturday

(7) Hatch Valley vs. (2) Dexter

7 p.m. Friday

2024 New Mexico Class 3A bracket

Class 2A

Quarterfinal matchups

(8) Navajo Prep vs. (1) Texico

1 p.m. Saturday

(5) Eunice vs. (4) Tularosa

1 p.m. Saturday

(6) Loving vs. (3) Legacy Academy

1 p.m. Saturday

(7) Raton vs. (2) Santa Rosa

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 2A bracket

Class 8-Man

Semifinal matchups

(1) Melrose vs. (4) Gateway Christian

1 p.m. Saturday

(6) Mesilla Valley Christian School vs. (2) Fort Sumner/House

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 8-Man bracket

Class 6-Man

Championship matchup

(1) Logan vs. (2) Mountainair

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 New Mexico 6-Man DI bracket

