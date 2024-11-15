New Mexico (NMAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times
Playoff season continues in New Mexico high school football.
The postseason wages on this week as classes 2A-7A begin the quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 15, plus a couple of semifinals and a championship game.
>>New Mexico high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 New Mexico (NMAA) high school football playoffs.
New Mexico high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the New Mexico high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications in the quarterfinals, semis and one championship game:
Class 6A
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) La Cueva vs. (9) Hobbs
1 p.m. Saturday
(5) Las Cruces vs. (4) Volcano Vista
7 p.m. Friday
(6) Los Lunas vs. (3) Cleveland
7 p.m. Friday
(7) Rio Rancho vs. (2) Centennial
7 p.m. Friday
2024 New Mexico Class 6A bracket
Class 5A
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Roswell vs. (9) Highland
7 p.m. Friday
(5) Los Alamos vs. (4) Gadsden
1 p.m. Saturday
(6) Mayfield vs. (3) Deming
7 p.m. Friday
(7) Lovington vs. (2) Artesia
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 5A bracket
Class 4A
Quarterfinal matchups
(8) Valencia vs. (1) Bloomfield
1 p.m. Saturday
(4) Bernalillo vs. (12) Chaparral
6 p.m. Friday
(6) Espanola Valley vs. (3) Taos
6 p.m. Friday
(7) Grants vs. (2) St. Pius X
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 4A bracket
Class 3A
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) St. Michael's vs. (9) Thoreau
1 p.m. Saturday
(5) New Mexico Military Institute vs. (4) Socorro
7 p.m. Friday
(6) West Las Vegas vs. (3) Robertson
1 p.m. Saturday
(7) Hatch Valley vs. (2) Dexter
7 p.m. Friday
2024 New Mexico Class 3A bracket
Class 2A
Quarterfinal matchups
(8) Navajo Prep vs. (1) Texico
1 p.m. Saturday
(5) Eunice vs. (4) Tularosa
1 p.m. Saturday
(6) Loving vs. (3) Legacy Academy
1 p.m. Saturday
(7) Raton vs. (2) Santa Rosa
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 2A bracket
Class 8-Man
Semifinal matchups
(1) Melrose vs. (4) Gateway Christian
1 p.m. Saturday
(6) Mesilla Valley Christian School vs. (2) Fort Sumner/House
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 8-Man bracket
Class 6-Man
Championship matchup
(1) Logan vs. (2) Mountainair
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 New Mexico 6-Man DI bracket
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Ben Dagg @sblivesports