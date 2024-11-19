High School

New Mexico (NMAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Ben Dagg

Knight quarterback Xavier Perez escapes the tackle attempt from Hawk lineman Abel Gonzalez as the Centennial Hawks met the Organ Mountain Knights on Friday night, October 18, 2024.
Playoff season continues in New Mexico high school football.

The postseason dwindles down this week as classes 2A-7A start the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 22, along with the 8-man championship game on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 New Mexico (NMAA) high school football playoffs.

New Mexico high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the New Mexico high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications in the semifinals, and one championship game:

Class 6A

Semifinal matchups

(1) La Cueva vs. (5) Las Cruces

1 p.m. Saturday

(2) Centennial vs. (3) Cleveland

7 p.m. Friday

2024 New Mexico Class 6A bracket

Class 5A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Roswell vs. (4) Gadsden

1 p.m. Saturday

(6) Mayfield vs. (2) Artesia

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 5A bracket

Class 4A

Semifinal matchups

(4) Bernalillo vs. (1) Bloomfield

1 p.m. Saturday

(6) Espanola Valley vs. (2) St. Pius X

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 4A bracket

Class 3A

Semifinal matchups

(1) St. Michael's vs. (5) New Mexico Military Institute

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Dexter vs. (3) Robertson

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 3A bracket

Class 2A

Semifinal matchups

(5) Eunice vs. (1) Texico

1 p.m. Saturday

(6) Loving vs. (2) Santa Rosa

7 p.m. Friday

2024 New Mexico Class 2A bracket

Class 8-Man

Championship game matchup

(1) Melrose vs. (4) Mesilla Valley Christian School

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 8-Man bracket

-- Ben Dagg @sblivesports

