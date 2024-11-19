New Mexico (NMAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
Playoff season continues in New Mexico high school football.
The postseason dwindles down this week as classes 2A-7A start the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 22, along with the 8-man championship game on Saturday, Nov. 23.
New Mexico high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the New Mexico high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications in the semifinals, and one championship game:
Class 6A
Semifinal matchups
(1) La Cueva vs. (5) Las Cruces
1 p.m. Saturday
(2) Centennial vs. (3) Cleveland
7 p.m. Friday
2024 New Mexico Class 6A bracket
Class 5A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Roswell vs. (4) Gadsden
1 p.m. Saturday
(6) Mayfield vs. (2) Artesia
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 5A bracket
Class 4A
Semifinal matchups
(4) Bernalillo vs. (1) Bloomfield
1 p.m. Saturday
(6) Espanola Valley vs. (2) St. Pius X
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 4A bracket
Class 3A
Semifinal matchups
(1) St. Michael's vs. (5) New Mexico Military Institute
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Dexter vs. (3) Robertson
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 3A bracket
Class 2A
Semifinal matchups
(5) Eunice vs. (1) Texico
1 p.m. Saturday
(6) Loving vs. (2) Santa Rosa
7 p.m. Friday
2024 New Mexico Class 2A bracket
Class 8-Man
Championship game matchup
(1) Melrose vs. (4) Mesilla Valley Christian School
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 8-Man bracket
