New York high school football: CBA-Albany reveals 2025 schedule
The Christian Brothers Academy-Albany varsity football squad, a powerhouse in Section II Class AA, revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Brothers are coming off a 2024 campaign where they went 14-2 and made an appearance in the New York State Class AA championship game.
CBA-Albany’s 2025 slate includes a rematch against CBA-Syracuse on Sept. 13. CBA-Albany lost a 41-40 heartbreaker to CBA-Syracuse in the Class AA state title game last season.
The Brothers, who have captured four Section II Class AA crowns in a row, face rival Shaker on Oct. 10. CBA-Albany beat the Bison, 21-14, in the 2024 sectional final.
CBA-Albany’s full 2025 schedule
Sept. 6 – vs. Monsignor Farrell
Sept. 13 – at CBA-Syracuse
Sept. 19 – vs. Saratoga
Sept. 26 – vs. Schenectady
Oct. 3 – vs. Shenendehowa
Oct. 10 – vs. Shaker
Oct. 17 – at Guilderland
Oct. 24 – vs. Albany
Oct. 30 – at Colonie
