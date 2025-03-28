High School

New York high school football: CBA-Albany reveals 2025 schedule

The Brothers were the Class AA state runner-up in 2024

Kevin L. Smith

Archie Jones, quarterback of the Christian Brothers Academy-Albany varsity football team.
Archie Jones, quarterback of the Christian Brothers Academy-Albany varsity football team. / Archie Jones/Hud

The Christian Brothers Academy-Albany varsity football squad, a powerhouse in Section II Class AA, revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.

The Brothers are coming off a 2024 campaign where they went 14-2 and made an appearance in the New York State Class AA championship game.

CBA-Albany’s 2025 slate includes a rematch against CBA-Syracuse on Sept. 13. CBA-Albany lost a 41-40 heartbreaker to CBA-Syracuse in the Class AA state title game last season.

The Brothers, who have captured four Section II Class AA crowns in a row, face rival Shaker on Oct. 10. CBA-Albany beat the Bison, 21-14, in the 2024 sectional final.

CBA-Albany’s full 2025 schedule

Sept. 6 – vs. Monsignor Farrell

Sept. 13 – at CBA-Syracuse

Sept. 19 – vs. Saratoga

Sept. 26 – vs. Schenectady

Oct. 3 – vs. Shenendehowa

Oct. 10 – vs. Shaker

Oct. 17 – at Guilderland

Oct. 24 – vs. Albany

Oct. 30 – at Colonie

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.