10 Tri-State Student Athletes Nominated for 2025 USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award
For the 12th consecutive year, USA Football, in collaboration with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and the New York Giants, is proud to present the Heart of a Giant Award. This prestigious program has evolved over the years to honor not only high school tackle football players but also flag football athletes, student managers, and student mascots across the Tri-State region.
Week 1 Nominees Revealed
The 2025 USA Football Heart of a Giant Award has revealed its Week 1 nominees, recognizing exceptional high school students from the Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut).
All Nominees have been Selected by their Coaches
These remarkable individuals, selected by their coaches, are being celebrated for their extraordinary commitment, teamwork, determination, character, and dedication both on the field and in their communities.
About the Award
The award recognizes those who exhibit an unwavering work ethic, a deep passion for the sport, and a commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives. By expanding its scope, the program aims to shine a spotlight on the diverse contributions of young athletes and team supporters who embody the spirit of perseverance and love for the game.
The nominee with the most votes will be named that week’s finalist. At the conclusion of the six-week process, there will be a total of 11 honorees (six weekly finalists and five honorable mentions) recognized for their work ethic and character.
Each finalist will receive a $1,000 equipment grant for their high school football program, with the grand prize winner earning an additional $9,000 grant for their school and being honored on the field at a future Giants game this season. Selection of the grand prize winner will be based on video submissions explaining why they have the Heart of a Giant.
For more information on the program, click here.
Week 1 Nominees
(in alphabetical order by last name)
Dean Algeri: DE (Week 1- Verona High School, Verona, NJ)
Dean Algeri, a senior at Verona High School, has built his reputation as a captain and four-year starter by leading with humility, accountability, and consistency. On the field, he brings energy and confidence as a vocal leader, pushing his teammates to trust themselves and play with intensity. Off the field, Dean is known for guiding younger players, mentoring underclassmen, and representing his school with pride as a student ambassador. His academic dedication is equally impressive, earning honor roll recognition in most marking periods while pursuing his interest in engineering through advanced coursework and club involvement. Beyond athletics and academics, Dean remains active in his community through service, his faith, and his work, showing that leadership extends far beyond football. Overcoming periods of personal struggle, he credits the game with giving him renewed purpose and direction, fueling his drive to improve every day. With his character, work ethic, and ability to connect with others, Dean continues to make a lasting impact on his team, school, and community.
2. Joseph Callari: Team Manager (Week 1- Eastchester High School, Eastchester, NY)
Joseph Callari, a senior at Eastchester High School, demonstrates courage and perseverance through both personal and academic challenges. Diagnosed on the Autism spectrum and having faced growth-related and health obstacles, Joseph has never let these challenges prevent him from contributing meaningfully to his team. As General Manager of the varsity football team, he attends every workout, helps with drills, and supports coaches and players, showing that leadership comes in many forms. He also mentors younger students in the classroom, ensuring they feel included, respected, and encouraged. Joseph’s dedication extends beyond the field, as he works hard to improve academically and personally while staying committed to his passions. His presence uplifts the team, creating an environment where all teammates feel valued and supported. Joseph’s resilience, consistency, and positive influence make him an inspiring example of courage and leadership.
3. Chance Fischer: RB (Week 1- Bayonne High School, Bayonne, NJ)
Chance Fischer, a senior at Bayonne High School, exemplifies courage and perseverance both on the field and in life. Since joining the team, he has treated his teammates and coaches like family, giving his all every day in practice, games, and workouts. Chance has overcome the profound loss of his mother before his freshman year, channeling that grief into determination and dedication to both school and sports. On the field, he leads by example, amassing over 1,500 total yards in football and achieving a sub-11 second 100-meter time in track. Off the field, he supports youth athletes and participates in community service projects, showing leadership beyond athletics. Academically, Chance maintains a 3.8 GPA while excelling in honors courses. His resilience, commitment, and ability to inspire others make him a standout leader and role model.
4. Vincent Giacchi: OL (Week 1- Pope John XXIII Regional High School, Sparta, NJ)
Vincent Giacchi, a senior at Pope John XXIII Regional High School, stands out for his commitment to community, academics, and athletics. As an Eagle Scout, he has led numerous service projects, including renovating a classroom at his parish and volunteering at the Sussex County Food Pantry to support families in need. On the field, Vincent takes initiative by organizing extra practice sessions and guiding fellow offensive linemen, while also encouraging his teammates to succeed in the classroom. He has earned recognition as a track and field standout, qualifying for Adidas Outdoor Nationals and collecting multiple All-County and All-Conference honors. Academically, Vincent has maintained a 4.2 GPA, completed seven AP courses, and earned membership in the National Honor Society. He credits football with helping him overcome anxiety and develop strong time management skills while balancing a demanding schedule. Vincent’s dedication to service, leadership, and teamwork makes him a respected role model in every area of his life.
5. Marquise Gibson: QB/SS (Week 1- Lincoln High School, Jersey City, NJ)
Marquise Gibson, a senior at Lincoln High School, stands out as both a captain and a steady influence for his team. Playing quarterback and safety, he motivates his teammates through accountability, encouragement, and consistent effort on and off the field. Marquise devotes his time to serving his community, volunteering at food shelters, supporting children in their growth, and lending a hand to those in need. His commitment in the classroom has earned him honor roll status and perfect attendance, reflecting the same discipline he shows in athletics. He has been recognized with the Lions Award and Coaches Award for loyalty and commitment, achievements he values deeply. Overcoming early struggles with self-confidence, Marquise has grown into a dependable leader whose resilience and generosity make him a role model for peers across his school and community.
6. Mason Gonzalez: OL/MLB (Week 1- Ramsey High School, Ramsey, NJ)
Mason Gonzalez, a senior at Ramsey High School, is known for his poise, integrity, and willingness to put others before himself. A captain who anchors both the offensive line and linebacker positions, Mason builds trust with his teammates by encouraging them and leading with steady determination. His character was powerfully demonstrated when he helped rescue a young girl from a car accident, breaking into the vehicle and staying with her until first responders arrived. This heroic act drew recognition from the State Police, his town officials, and local news outlets, showcasing his bravery and compassion. In school, Mason maintains strong grades and sets an example by staying focused and respectful, while outside the classroom he models service and responsibility with aspirations to pursue law enforcement or military service. Through football, he has gained the confidence to overcome personal challenges and continues to inspire those around him with his humility and strength.
7. Samantha Heyman: QB/LB (Week 1- Half Hollow Hills High School, Dix Hills, NY)
Samantha Heyman, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School, exemplifies leadership and resilience both on and off the football field. As one of the few girls playing in an all-boys league, she has earned respect through her determination, work ethic, and ability to inspire her teammates. On the field, she has led her team to multiple county titles, a Long Island championship, and a state finalist appearance, consistently performing at a high level. Academically, Samantha excels with a near-perfect average, serves as President of the National Honor Society, and has earned awards in science, research, and debate, including the publication of her research in the Journal of Student Research. Beyond school, she engages in community service, mentors younger students, and participates in multiple sports, demonstrating dedication and balance. Samantha’s courage, academic excellence, and leadership make her a role model for peers and a positive force in her community.
8. Imani Mullings: WR/S (Week 1- Plainfield High School, Plainfield, NJ)
Imani Mullings, a junior at Plainfield High School, excels both in the classroom and on the football field. She maintains a 4.36 GPA while participating in dual-enrollment courses at Kean University, showing discipline and dedication to her studies. On the field, she leads by example, motivating teammates, keeping energy high, and ensuring everyone feels included and confident. Outside of athletics, Imani gives back to her community by mentoring younger athletes and volunteering at school events. She has achieved significant milestones in both basketball and flag football, demonstrating perseverance, teamwork, and leadership. Despite challenges of being a female athlete in a male-dominated sport, she has earned respect through her hard work and resilience. Imani’s commitment to academics, athletics, and her community makes her a true role model for her peers.
9. Ana Sanchez: LB/C (Week 1- Westfield High School, Westfield, NJ)
Ana Sanchez, a senior at Westfield High School, demonstrates leadership and dedication both on and off the field. As a linebacker and center on the girls’ varsity flag football team, she inspires teammates through her energy, focus, and willingness to step up in high-pressure situations, including making two key interceptions in a playoff-clinching game. Outside of football, Ana gives back to her community as a CCD teacher, math tutor, student council member, and flag football camp coach, showing her commitment to helping others succeed. She is also an accomplished taekwondo practitioner and instructor, earning a second-degree black belt while teaching younger students. Academically, Ana maintains a 3.8 GPA, takes multiple AP classes, and has been recognized for her bilingual abilities with the Seal of Biliteracy. Through her involvement in athletics, service, and academics, Ana embodies the values of perseverance, compassion, and leadership. Her dedication and positive influence make her a role model for peers in her school and community.
10. Avi Rothstein: QB (Week 1- Hastings High School, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY)
Avi Rothstein, a junior at Hastings High School, exemplifies dedication both on the football field and in the classroom. As a quarterback and two-time team captain, he leads by example, consistently giving 100% at practice and encouraging teammates through challenges and mistakes. Avi balances athletics with academics, maintaining a 4.0 GPA while participating in three sports throughout middle and high school. Beyond athletics, he contributes to his community by volunteering with organizations supporting the homeless and serving on his school’s Student Athletic Committee, helping improve athletic facilities for future students. In the classroom, Avi fosters a supportive environment by assisting peers and actively engaging in discussions, demonstrating that leadership extends beyond sports. Overcoming early challenges like shyness and physical limitations, he has developed confidence, discipline, and resilience. Avi’s commitment, integrity, and positive influence make him a standout student-athlete and role model in his school and community.